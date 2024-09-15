Fans, Former Players React to Florida State's Disappointing Loss to Memphis
For just the third time in program history, the Florida State Seminoles are 0-3 after their 20-12 loss to the Memphis Tigers. Despite improvements on the defensive side of the ball as well as some more magic from kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, the Seminoles were unable to get things going early on, and suffered because of it.
With just 238 total yards from the Florida State offense (67 of which came from one play), as well as three turnovers in the first half, it is safe to say that the displeasure from fans surrounding the offensive struggles is validated. From the crowd booing quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to former players once again coming after the program on social media, fans had a lot to say about this game, and while many are trying to be positive, positivity isn't the easiest thing when you aren't confident in your team- especially after the 13-1 record Florida State earned in 2023.
Reactions Below:
Former College GamedeDay Host David Pollack Shares His Views On FSU
Former FSU Linebacker and Current San Fransisco 49er Tatum Bethune Keeps Things Simple Following the Loss
Former FSU National Champion Freddie Stevenson Recognizes Some of the Team's Strengths
Analyst and Former FSU QB Danny Kanell Doubles Down on His Stance Regarding the QB Room
Former FSU Defensive Tackle Jacobbi McDaniel Puts the Blame on the Coaches
More Reactions Below
