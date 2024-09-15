Nole Gameday

Fans, Former Players React to Florida State's Disappointing Loss to Memphis

Seminole fans are rightfully hurting after their team fell to 0-3.

Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Memphis Tigers defensive back Harold Stubbs IV (42) recovers a fumbled punt return by Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Lawayne McCoy (15) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
For just the third time in program history, the Florida State Seminoles are 0-3 after their 20-12 loss to the Memphis Tigers. Despite improvements on the defensive side of the ball as well as some more magic from kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, the Seminoles were unable to get things going early on, and suffered because of it.

With just 238 total yards from the Florida State offense (67 of which came from one play), as well as three turnovers in the first half, it is safe to say that the displeasure from fans surrounding the offensive struggles is validated. From the crowd booing quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to former players once again coming after the program on social media, fans had a lot to say about this game, and while many are trying to be positive, positivity isn't the easiest thing when you aren't confident in your team- especially after the 13-1 record Florida State earned in 2023.

READ MORE: Florida State Falls To 0-3 With 20-12 Upset Loss to Memphis

Reactions Below:

Former College GamedeDay Host David Pollack Shares His Views On FSU

Former FSU Linebacker and Current San Fransisco 49er Tatum Bethune Keeps Things Simple Following the Loss

Former FSU National Champion Freddie Stevenson Recognizes Some of the Team's Strengths

Analyst and Former FSU QB Danny Kanell Doubles Down on His Stance Regarding the QB Room

Former FSU Defensive Tackle Jacobbi McDaniel Puts the Blame on the Coaches

More Reactions Below

READ MORE: Veteran FSU Linebacker Departs For Locker Room With Injury

