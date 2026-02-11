Predicting FSU Football’s Starting Running Back for Next Season

The Florida State Seminoles are facing yet another regime change with the announcement of offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn's retirement, a promotion of wide receivers coach Tim Harris, Jr., to the same position, and a new running backs coach in Kam Martin. Running backs Roydell Williams, Gavin Sawchuk, and Jaylin Lucas have departed the program, which leaves the door wide open for a new one-two punch and also begs the question of who will fill that role in 2026.

Ousmane Kromah (Sophomore)

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) drops the ball during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Ousmane Kromah started in two games last season and lived up to his top-100 rating as a true freshman. He played in all 12 games and amassed 408 yards on the ground, 147 through the air, and a touchdown. The Leesburg, Georgia, native made a name for himself with his nosedown, downhill running style, and has a chance to carve out a deeper role in the offense. Averaging 6.7 yards per carry, his balance and "thrashing" running style will only improve as time goes on.

You will definitely see Kromah's role in the run game expand significantly as a foundational back in the offense. The Seminoles were able to bring in a few veteran transfers through the portal, which brings us to the next name on this list.

Tre Wisner (Senior)

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs with the ball during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Florida State picked up Wisner through the last transfer cycle after three seasons with the Texas Longhorns. He played in 38 games with 21 starts at Texas, rushing 369 times for 1,734 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 66 receptions for 457 yards and another two scores. Last season, he broke the 150-yard mark against rival No. 3 Texas A&M, rushing for a season-high 155 yards on 19 carries.

The 6'0'', 200-pound Mexia, Texas, native has all the makings to fill Williams' shoes as a down-and-distance back and is highly effective in outside zone schemes, averaging 5.23 yards per carry. He also has the home-run potential given his track background, and although his "breakaway" speed isn't exactly his forte, he has been clocked at 20.4 mph in gameplay and brings a reliable back who rarely makes mistakes with the ball in his hands.

He suffered a hamstring injury early on in 2025 and aggravated it later on in the season. If healthy, Wisner will more than likely be the first punch thrown in Florida State's new offense.

Sam Singleton, Jr. (Redshirt Junior)

Florida State running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (28) gains yards against Florida defensive end Kamran James (24) during the first half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Singleton, Jr., has paid his dues and earned a greater presence on the field late in 2025. He had 361 yards and four scores on 51 yards and is a player who needs the ball in his hands. Averaging 7.1 yards per carry, the former 4-star prospect is poised for a breakout year. In 2024, he was Florida State's primary kick returner with 15 kickoff returns for 373 yards and one touchdown.

He earned the FSU's Most Improved Player on Offense last season, and although not necessarily a through-the-tackles type of runner, the 5'11'', 201-pound back's vision, speed, and maturity will definitely put him in the rotation.

Overall Outlook

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs with the ball past Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) during the first half at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Given his experience, Wisner will likely seal the starting role; however, with spring and fall camp still ahead, a lot could change, and the way Norvell utilizes his running backs in both pass protection, the passing game, and in the wildcat it wouldn't be surprising to see the three names listed above to appear as No.1 on the depth chart for any given opponent.

One major concern for the Seminole offense this season will be settling in on a set of ball-carriers and letting them get into a rhythm, which seemed problematic last season. At times, FSU played five different running backs in one game, trying to find the hot hand.

1. Tre Wisner

2. Ousmane Kromah and/or Sam Singleton Jr.

