FSU's Darrell Jackson Jr. Turns NFL Combine Lessons Into Pro Day Opportunity

TALLAHASSEE — For Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, Jr., the NFL Combine wasn’t just a checkpoint in the draft process but more of a reality check.

Between conversations with league scouts, refining his body, and rethinking his daily habits, Jackson walked away with a clearer understanding of what it takes to make the jump from college standout to professional athlete.

Now, heading into FSU Pro Day on Friday, he’s putting those lessons into action.

Jackson Reshapes His Game After Combine Feedback

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State defensive lineman Darrell Jackson (DL16) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There is no doubt that Jackson's measurables make him a prime NFL candidate. Standing at 6'5'', he played most of the 2025 season weighing 335 pounds. Jackson made an effort to cut some of that size down ahead of the NFL Combine, dropping down to 315, saying he felt "too heavy".

"So, I just went to the combine, and I had to drop weight. I was 335 during the season. I feel good at 315," Jackson said to the media on Thursday. "I feel like being in shape helps me continue to run after the play, like chase the ball and everything, and just having more stamina."

Although that was self-imposed, the conditioning and stamina align with what most scouts value. He's also worked on his pad level and technique as he looks to take his game to the next level.

Learning to ‘Be a Pro’ Became Jackson’s Biggest Takeaway

Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr (6) sacks North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Jacolby Criswell (12) in the second quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images | Robert Myers-Imagn Images

Jackson has played in 50 collegiate games, amassing 129 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. His 7'2'' wingspan has given him a unique advantage to become an anchoring point in the middle. Beyond his physical attributes, the lifestyle changes he needed were among the things he worked on as he chases his dreams.

"Learning how to be a pro and watch what you eat, just everything," Jackson continued. "You've got to calculate what your dreams are. So, how you move on the field is how you're going to be off the field. So, I just want to be a pro all around.”

Quietly confident, Jackson has talked to people who have made it to the NFL but hasn't become overly reliant on others. Former teammate Joshua Farmer was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"I've been talking to Josh, but more so, I've been leaning on myself and people who have been through it," Jackson said. "I've just been going through it by myself, and just me and God like this is my journey."

Jackson is projected to go in the top 100 of the 2026 NFL Draft, and the second stage of being handed a jersey in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, begins this weekend. The Havana, Florida, native expects to participate in bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, and position drills on Friday.

"I've got traits to be an All-Pro. (I'm going to) Just continue to develop as a football player."

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