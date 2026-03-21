Former Florida State Standout Linked to Commanders in 2026 NFL Draft

Florida State has produced at least one NFL Draft pick in 41 consecutive years dating back to 1984.

The Seminoles are looking to extend that streak when the annual event kicks off in Pittsburgh next month.

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As of now, it looks like at least one former FSU standout will be drafted in 2026.

Massive defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. has impressed on his journey to the professional level. In recent months, he's put together solid showings at the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl.

Jackson Jr. is trending to develop into a top-100 pick.

Washington Commanders Projected To Nab Darrell Jackson Jr. In Third Round

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State defensive lineman Darrell Jackson (DL16) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, PFF's Gordon McGuinness released his updated 2026 NFL Mock Draft.

McGuinness projected Jackson Jr. to go off the board in the third round, landing with the Washington Commanders at No. 71 overall.

2013 National Champion and veteran defensive lineman Eddie Goldman is a member of the Commanders.

Over the last two seasons, Jackson Jr. started all 24 games for the Seminoles. He totaled 77 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 pass deflection. Jackson Jr. was named an All-ACC honorable mention in back-to-back years. He also earned the Bobby Bowden Leadership Award in 2024.

Jackson Jr. transferred to Florida State in 2023 after spending the first two years of his college career at Maryland and Miami. He reunited with his longtime friend and high school teammate, Joshua Farmer, who was drafted in 2025.

The 2026 NFL Draft begins on April 23.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers

OL Jeremiah Byers - Cleveland Browns

DL Derrick Nnadi - Indianapolis Colts

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

OL Bobby Hart - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

TE Jaheim Bell - Philadelphia Eagles

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Cam Akers - Seattle Seahawks

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

OLB Jermaine Johnson - Tennessee Titans

LB Cam Riley - Tennessee Titans

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

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