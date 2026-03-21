Former Florida State Standout Linked to Commanders in 2026 NFL Draft
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Florida State has produced at least one NFL Draft pick in 41 consecutive years dating back to 1984.
The Seminoles are looking to extend that streak when the annual event kicks off in Pittsburgh next month.
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As of now, it looks like at least one former FSU standout will be drafted in 2026.
Massive defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. has impressed on his journey to the professional level. In recent months, he's put together solid showings at the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl.
Jackson Jr. is trending to develop into a top-100 pick.
Washington Commanders Projected To Nab Darrell Jackson Jr. In Third Round
Earlier this week, PFF's Gordon McGuinness released his updated 2026 NFL Mock Draft.
McGuinness projected Jackson Jr. to go off the board in the third round, landing with the Washington Commanders at No. 71 overall.
2013 National Champion and veteran defensive lineman Eddie Goldman is a member of the Commanders.
Over the last two seasons, Jackson Jr. started all 24 games for the Seminoles. He totaled 77 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 pass deflection. Jackson Jr. was named an All-ACC honorable mention in back-to-back years. He also earned the Bobby Bowden Leadership Award in 2024.
Jackson Jr. transferred to Florida State in 2023 after spending the first two years of his college career at Maryland and Miami. He reunited with his longtime friend and high school teammate, Joshua Farmer, who was drafted in 2025.
The 2026 NFL Draft begins on April 23.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers
OL Jeremiah Byers - Cleveland Browns
DL Derrick Nnadi - Indianapolis Colts
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
OL Bobby Hart - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
TE Jaheim Bell - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Cam Akers - Seattle Seahawks
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OLB Jermaine Johnson - Tennessee Titans
LB Cam Riley - Tennessee Titans
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG