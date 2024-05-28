FSU Football's Keon Coleman, Trey Benson, and Jared Verse Expected To Be Among NFL's Top Rookies
Florida State was a pipeline for NFL talent this past season. Capping off the 2023 season with an ACC Championship -- going 13-0 along the way -- the team was filled with talent. The only loss was to Georiga in a bowl game after the Seminoles were snubbed from the College Football Playoff.
Ten Seminoles heard their names called during the 2024 NFL Draft after the incredibly impressive college football season the team posted before Jordan Travis' season-ending injury.
With this, the Seminoles are expected to have several first-year impact players in the NFL. Defensive end Jared Verse and defensive tackle Braden Fiske reunited, both being selected by the Los Angeles Rams and each player will have the chance to be a first-year starter.
READ MORE: Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman Works Out With Dallas Cowboys All-Pro CeeDee Lamb
Trey Benson will be in the rotation in the Arizona Cardinals' running back room. Keon Coleman will be the starting wide receiver and likely top target with the Buffalo Bills.
Overall, former Florida State players are going to be able to enter the NFL and be ready to play impactful snaps right away.
ESPN's Mike Clay projected the top five rookie leaders by each stat category ahead of the 2024 NFL season, and multiple Florida State products were involved in the list.
The first Seminole to get a nod on the list is Coleman, as he's expected to be WR1 in Buffalo. Clay projects him to have the fourth-biggest impact across all rookie wide receivers, with a predicted stat line of 810 yards and five touchdowns.
In all honesty, five touchdowns feels low. Coleman is a huge threat in the red zone because of his athletic ability to climb the ladder and catch a ball at a high point. He's also elusive and can break away for big plays. Finishing with a top-five production in a loaded receiver class while putting up those stats would be a success of season for the former star Seminole.
Next on Clay's list was Trey Benson, falling under the category of rushing yards and touchdowns, as Benson was projected to be No. 3 in the class with 507 yards and three touchdowns. Playing second-fiddle to James Connor, Benson putting up those stats would allow his potential to shine and eventually lobby for a RB1 job.
The third and final Florida State product to get a mention on the list is former star defensive end Jared Verse -- who is projected 4.9 sacks for the Rams. The team is looking for production on the defensive line to make up for Aaron Donald's impact following his retirement. Verse is going to be an absolute unit getting in the backfield consistently, and his big-play ability will allow him to tally some sacks.
Verse's projected 4.9 sacks leaves him with the third-most predicted sacks among rookies.
Needless to say, this class of pro Seminoles has a chance to be pretty special, and it goes beyond those three players mentioned in the ESPN piece. It'll be interesting to watch their rookie seasons unfold as they begin the next journey in their football careers.
READ MORE: Details Released on Licensing From EA Sports College Football 25
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason.
Follow NoleGameday on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok