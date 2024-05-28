Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman Works Out With Dallas Cowboys All-Pro CeeDee Lamb
Former Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman has been at the center of the spotlight since being selected at the beginning of the second round in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former Seminole was drafted by the Buffalo Bills — one of the most passionate fan bases in the entire NFL.
Coleman, just now entering the NFL, used his Louisiana roots to learn that he happens to be cousins with Dallas Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
With Coleman projected to be a potential star out of Florida State, he's putting in extra work ahead of his first season at the pro level, and he got with his cousin to get in extra offseason workouts.
Lamb, a 25-year-old wide receiver, has been more than efficient and has been a star since entering the NFL. With the Cowboys, he's posted at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his seasons except his rookie year. This past season, Lamb caught 135 passes for 1,749 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.
“I don’t claim just Louisiana cousins,” Coleman said of Lamb on Robert Griffin III's show. “His grandfather and my great-grandmother, they’re first cousins. We just found it out. Louisiana is a small place, and everybody from Louisiana — if they’re in Texas, their people come from Louisiana, for the most part.
If Coleman can have a similar career trajectory as Lamb, he'll break out as a star early in Buffalo — where he'll have an opportunity to be WR1 right away — and continue expanding on his game.
The former Seminoles star spent just one season in Tallahassee, catching 50 passes for 658 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Beyond the stat sheet, Coleman showed every bit of versatility and ability as a wideout, showing why he could be a star at the next level.
Heading into his rookie season with a superstar quarterback in Josh Allen under center, the future is bright for the former Florida State standout.
