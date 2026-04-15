FSU Football’s Tommy Castellanos Drawing Unexpected NFL Interest Beyond QB

There are only eight days remaining until the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A year after producing just two draft picks, it's very possible only one Seminole hears their name called next week. That would be Darrell Jackson Jr., who is trending towards going off the board in the top-100.

READ MORE: FSU Football’s Transfer Class Gets No Love From ESPN

Outside of that, it's really up in the air. Obviously, former Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos is a name that carries some weight.

Castellanos wasn't invited to the NFL Combine, but he did attend the 2026 American Bowl and performed in front of scouts at the Seminoles' Pro Day. Professional teams are reportedly evaluating the dynamic athlete at two positions ahead of the draft.

NFL Teams Looking At FSU's Tommy Castellanos As QB And WR

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) throws the ball before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

At Pro Day in March, Castellanos went through athletic testing and threw for the NFL personnel in attendance. Following that, he showed off his versatility by stepping out to wide receiver to run some routes.

According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, Castellanos is earning interest as a quarterback and wide receiver.

Castellanos ran a 4.62 40-yard dash and a 7.16 3-cone drill while recording a 31" vertical jump and 9'08" broad jump. He was measured at 5-foot-9 6/8, 198 pounds with 8" hands.

Former Florida State QB Tommy Castellanos has drawn interest ahead of the NFL Draft as a quarterback — and a slot receiver.



Castellanos, who also played at UCF and BC, did WR drills at the end of his pro day and is training at both positions. pic.twitter.com/ctdX1J2ezg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2026

It's quite the coincidence that Castellanos is considering a move to wide receiver to find a spot at the professional level. After all, Florida State recruited him as an athlete out of high school. A major reason Castellanos ended up at UCF was because Gus Malzahn believed he could be a college quarterback.

Castellanos made it work, but his smaller stature and arm strength created issues at times, along with a tendency to force the moment when negatives began to add up.

No matter what, Florida State fans will always remember Castellanos talking the talk and then walking the walk as the Seminoles upset Alabama in the 2025 season opener. The road wasn't always smooth and the campaign didn't go as anyone expected. That didn't stop Castellanos from supporting his teammates while making a point to speak to the media each week.

In his lone season donning garnet and gold, Castellanos set the program record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single year (9) and ranked third in the ACC in total offense (276.4 yards per game).

Castellanos was honored with FSU's Bobby Bowden Leadership Award and the team's Offensive MVP after completing 180/309 passes for 2,760 yards with 15 touchdowns to nine interceptions. He added 137 rushes for 557 yards and nine more scores.

The Florida native has nearly 2,000 career rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns to his name.

In 2023, Castellanos became the first player in Boston College history with 2,000+ passing yards and 1,000+ rushing yards in a single season. That year, he sat third in the conference in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

Castellanos probably won't get drafted, but he should get a look from a team during rookie minicamp. He will have to take advantage of any opportunity that comes his way.

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok