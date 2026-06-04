One FSU Football Transfer Caught ESPN’s Attention Ahead Of 2026

Florida State's 2026 transfer haul ranked No. 28 in the country per 247Sports after adding 23 players via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Head coach Mike Norvell and Co. addressed needs on multiple fronts, but questions remain about whether or not the team can pull together and put together a winning season.

While Connelly listed Florida State's transfer class as an "honorable mention" in his overall transfer rankings, which highlighted cornerback Nehemiah Chandler and quarterback Ashton Daniels, he recently put the spotlight on one of his favorite transfers in the ACC.

Linebacker Chris Jones a Top ACC Transfer

Jacksonville State Gamecocks quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) runs the ball against Southern Miss Golden Eagles linebacker Chris Jones (35) during the first quarter at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss. on Sept. 27, 2025. | Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linebacker Chris Jones transferred to Florida State from Southern Miss with high expectations following a monstrous year. He finished as one of the top-10 tacklers in the FBS, recording 135 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two pass breakups, and an interception.

For a defensive front that failed to meet expectations in 2025, Jones was seen as a key addition as the Seminoles tried to reshape their roster. Connelly singled out production with the Golden Eagles as one reason he believes the 6'1'', 232-pound, Byram, Mississippi native could make an immediate impact in Tallahassee, Florida.

"The Southern Miss transfer made tackles on 17.5% of his snaps last season -- one every 5.7 snaps -- and took part in 15 run stops," Connelly wrote. "I don't know about the pass defense, but I'm betting FSU's run defense ends up awfully strong with Jones and Blake Nichelson cleaning up messes."

Jones and Nichelson Form Intriguing Linebacker Duo

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) is tackled by Florida State Seminoles linebacker Blake Nichelson (20) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Jones is expected to pair with Blake Nichelson at linebacker this year, who has flashed his playmaking ability during his first two seasons, and FSU will be counting on the duo to provide stability in the middle of a defense that underwent significant changes during the offseason.

The Seminoles struggled to stop the run during stretches of 2025 as injuries and depth concerns mounted. Bringing experience and coming off a season in which he ranked among the nation's leading tacklers, Jones gives Florida State a veteran presence at a position of need.

Beyond Jones and Nichelson, FSU will also field veteran Mikai Gbayor and several younger options at linebacker, giving the Seminoles more depth at the position than they've had the past two seasons.

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