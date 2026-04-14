FSU Football’s Transfer Class Gets No Love From ESPN

There was a point during Florida State head coach Mike Norvell’s tenure when he was widely regarded as the “transfer king” for his ability to identify under-the-radar players in the NCAA Transfer Portal and develop them into household names and future NFL Draft picks.

That stretch helped fuel one of the more impressive turnarounds in college football, as Florida State climbed back into national relevance behind a roster built heavily through the portal. That approach turned into Norvell's calling card and expectation in Tallahassee, Florida.

FSU Transfer Class Named Honorable Mention in ESPN’s 2026 Rankings

Florida State Seminoles linebacker Chris Jones (10) practices Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN's Bill Connelly recently released a list of his top 20 "favorite" transfer rankings for 2026, placing the Seminoles just outside of the top 20, with an honorable mention alongside Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Kennesaw State, UNC, Toledo, and UNLV.

Florida State brought in 23 transfers this past offseason, highlighted by Chris Jones, Nehemiah Chandler, Mikai Gbayor, Rylan Kennedy, Quintrevion Wisner, and Ashton Daniels, which gave them the No. 27 transfer haul per 247Sports.

"Linebacker Chris Jones (Southern Miss) is a tackling machine, corner Nehemiah Chandler (South Alabama) was one of the FBS's best freshmen, QB Ashton Daniels (Auburn) is an upgrade, and Mike Norvell landed four O-linemen who started all of 2025," Connely wrote.

While the group didn’t crack the top 20, it still brings a blend of experience and upside that could outperform its preseason billing as the 'Noles work towards fall.

FSU Football Sees Mixed Results in Transfer Portal After 2023

Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Players like Jermaine Johnson II and Jared Verse became first-round picks, while Keon Coleman, Braden Fiske, Trey Benson, and Renardo Green followed a similar path from portal additions to pro prospects. All in all, Norvell has sent 31 players to the NFL, and his 2023 ACC Championship team was largely built through transfer additions.

Since that 2023 team, filled with future NFL players, the transfer portal has been just as volatile as it has been fruitful. FSU went 2-10 in 2024 and then 5-7 in 2025, with a similar approach to roster building. Enter 2026, and the Seminoles again relied heavily on the transfer market in the new age of college football.

For Norvell, the “transfer king” label wasn’t built on volume, but on impact, and the Seminoles will be counting on that formula to show up again as they look to climb back into the national spotlight in 2026. If Florida State is going to recapture the success of its 2022 and 2023 runs, this year’s transfer class will have to do more than provide depth but become difference makers this fall.

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