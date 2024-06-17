FSU Football Trailing Florida Gators Ahead Of Colossal Offensive Lineman's Official Visit
Florida State is exploring the possibility of making at least one more addition to its roster ahead of the 2024 season. Earlier this month, the Seminoles hosted their annual Elite Camp in Tallahassee. There was a ton of talent in attendance for the event but a lot of the focus went to colossal offensive lineman Jahzare Jackson, who impressed with his size at 6-foot-11, 322 pounds.
Jackson is in the early stages of his football career after spending the last few years suiting up for Overtime Elite, a basketball league that features 16-20-year-olds and offers them sizeable salaries to secure their commitments over playing college basketball. With his focus shifting to the gridiron, it might not be long until he makes a decision on his future.
READ MORE: Longtime Blue-Chip Offensive Tackle Target Commits To Oregon, Cancels FSU Football Official Visit
The Californa native is currently in the middle of a busy period that includes official visits to Florida, Florida State, Mississippi State, and Georgia. He arrived in Tallahassee on Monday to begin his trip with the Seminoles.
Ahead of the visit, the Gators hold the advantage for Jackson after he was in Gainesville over the last few days. Now it's up to the Seminoles to make an impression on the developmental prospect.
“It’s a legit lead,” Jackson said according to Sports Illustrated's All Gators. “The people here, I was able to really connect with them, ask them some deep questions. What was it like last year to what it looks like this year. Definitely a lot of things I liked.”
Jackson concluded his time with Overtime Elite by winning his third championship in March. He averaged a career-high 10.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 67.1% from the field this past season. Jackson was previously an AAU teammate of Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James.
The Seminoles have a deep group of offensive linemen on the roster that include a mix of veterans and young talent. With that being said, there's always room in the program for a player with as much potential as Jackson, despite the fact that he'll enter his true freshman season at 20-years-old.
READ MORE: Four-Star Athlete Calls Off Visit To FSU Football After Pledge To Georgia Bulldogs
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok