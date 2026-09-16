FSU Football Offers JUCO All-American

The Florida State Seminoles might be involved in a little bit of chaos, but head coach Mike Norvell and his staff still have a job to do until told otherwise.

So far, Florida State hasn't suffered any decommitments from #Tribe27, though multiple members of the class are being pursued by other programs.

READ MORE: If Alabama Blows Out FSU Football, What Happens to Mike Norvell?

The Seminoles are still evaluating recruits and putting out new scholarship offers.

FSU is kicking the tires on one of the top JUCO prospects in the country.

FSU Offers JUCO All-American DB

Earlier this week, Florida State extended an offer to JUCO cornerback Coaleon Johnson.

Johnson has seen his interest pick up since August, with SMU, Oklahoma State, Memphis, and Kansas State, among others, joining the hunt.

Blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University! 🍢🏹



Thank you to the coaches for believing in my ability and giving me this opportunity. I’m grateful for every opportunity God continues to put in front of me.



6’4” CB | Class of 2027#GoNoles #FSU #Blessed #AGTG pic.twitter.com/YvAm6en5Na — 3⭐️Coaleon Johnson (@CjSauceJohnson) September 14, 2026

During his freshman season at Rochester Community College, Johnson was named a NJCAA DIII All-American after totaling 55 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 3 fumble recoveries, including 1 he returned for a touchdown, and 6 interceptions, including 1 he brought back for a score.

Johnson transferred to Iowa Western Community College for his sophomore campaign. In three appearances, he's recorded 6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass deflection, and 2 interceptions.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound defensive back is not yet ranked in the 2027 class.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds 17 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 34 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Meshi Dobson

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole

Four-Star DB Za'Kari Johnson

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

K Vance Fones

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.