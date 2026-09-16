FSU Football Offers JUCO All-American
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The Florida State Seminoles might be involved in a little bit of chaos, but head coach Mike Norvell and his staff still have a job to do until told otherwise.
So far, Florida State hasn't suffered any decommitments from #Tribe27, though multiple members of the class are being pursued by other programs.
READ MORE: If Alabama Blows Out FSU Football, What Happens to Mike Norvell?
The Seminoles are still evaluating recruits and putting out new scholarship offers.
FSU is kicking the tires on one of the top JUCO prospects in the country.
FSU Offers JUCO All-American DB
Earlier this week, Florida State extended an offer to JUCO cornerback Coaleon Johnson.
Johnson has seen his interest pick up since August, with SMU, Oklahoma State, Memphis, and Kansas State, among others, joining the hunt.
During his freshman season at Rochester Community College, Johnson was named a NJCAA DIII All-American after totaling 55 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 3 fumble recoveries, including 1 he returned for a touchdown, and 6 interceptions, including 1 he brought back for a score.
Johnson transferred to Iowa Western Community College for his sophomore campaign. In three appearances, he's recorded 6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass deflection, and 2 interceptions.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound defensive back is not yet ranked in the 2027 class.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds 17 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 34 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star WR Majay Thompson
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DE Meshi Dobson
Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly
Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa
Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole
Four-Star DB Za'Kari Johnson
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
K Vance Fones
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG