Miami Dolphins Star Jalen Ramsey Shows Love to FSU Football Defensive Backs Coach
The Florida State Seminoles had one of the top passing defenses a season ago, ranking No. 6 nationally in team passing efficiency defense and No. 11 in passing yards allowed. One of the reasons for that success came from the hire of defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain, Sr., who signed on with the Seminoles in 2023.
Whether it be the coaching or the recruiting side of things, it seems that former FSU football star and now Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey has taken notice of Florida State's defensive backs coach. He took to Twitter to express to high school and college players the priority of good coaching over the amount of money they would get from using their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL). Ramsey said Surtain was a 'no-brainer.'
"I kno the college landscape is different with NIL but I hope these recruits keep the priorities in order. Being coached by men who have proven to be good coaches & will help your game be as successful as possible should still be the key! I think of coaches like Surtain at FSU coaching the DBs. That’s a no brainer in my opinion," Ramsey wrote. "Not only did he play at the highest level but his son is a top dawg currently, he coached in the league, & now doing it in college."
Surtain Sr. spent 11 seasons in the NFL and was a long-tenured coach at American Heritage High School before helping lead the Miami Dolphins as an assistant to their first playoff appearance since 2016. His son, Pro-Bowler Patrick Surtain II, currently plays for the Denver Broncos and was the No. 9 pick overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Seminoles had two defensive players taken in the last NFL Draft. While Jarrian Jones and Renardo Green only spent a season with Surtain Sr., the value of his tutelage was apparent as both showed a significant improvement in 2023.
Ramsey went on to name a few of his former coaches, including former defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, who helped Ramsey and the 'Noles win a National Championship in 2013. Ramsey was the first true freshman to start at cornerback for the team since Colorado head coach Deion Sanders did in 1985, whom he also named.
"I think of coaches like Charles Kelly at Auburn now but was extremely important to me & Derwin (James') development at FSU," Ramsey continued. "Prime of course can give valuable lessons & coaching."
NIL deals reportedly can be in the millions for players to sign with a school, but the Super Bowl LVI Champion and seven-time Pro Bowler thinks that signing with a school solely for the money shouldn't be the first part of the conversation.
"I’m all for getting that (money) but that shouldn’t be the first piece of conversation, that’s all. I hope these young guys doing it right & have the right guidance. Much love."
