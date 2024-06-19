FSU Football Among Top-5 Choices For Blue-Chip Wide Receiver Recruit
Florida State's 2025 class is still shaping up as the program hasn't added a pledge since January. The tides could begin to shift in the near future as the Seminoles typically make a run on the recruiting trail over the summer.
The stars are aligning for similar success once again. On Wednesday afternoon, four-star wide receiver Malik Clark announced his top-five. FSU made the cut alongside North Carolina, South Carolina, Auburn, and North Carolina State.
The Seminoles were most recent program to host Clark for an official visit last weekend. He's already seen the Tar Heels and Gamecocks with plans to check out the Wolfpack beginning on Friday.
Clark is a name to know on Florida State's wide receiver board alongside prospects such as five-star Kaliq Lockett, four-star Vernell Brown III, four-star Daylan McCutcheon, four-star CJ Wiley, four-star Dallas Wilson, and three-star Joshua Moore.
The South Carolina native is coming off a junior season where he caught 46 passes for 800 yards and nine touchdowns to help guide Rock Hill High School to a playoff appearance. Clark also participates on the track where he ran a personal-best 10.62 100-meter in to place third in the state finals.
The 6-foot-1, 183-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 209 prospect, the No. 22 WR, and the No. 2 recruit in South Carolina according to 247Sports.
The Seminoles hold four pledges in their 2025 class which ranks No. 68 in the country behind programs such as USF, UNLV, Toledo, and Boston College.
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
