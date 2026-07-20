NFL Star Jameis Winston Reveals Favorite FIFA World Cup Moments

The 2026 FIFA World Cup champion was crowned Sunday, with Spain defeating Argentina 1-0 in extra time.

However, there was another champion on the sidelines. Former Florida State star Jameis Winston spent the tournament immersing himself in cultures from around the world as a correspondent for FOX Sports.

Jameis Winston Describes His Favorite World Cup Moments

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - United States v Belgium - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 6, 2026 NFL player Jameis Winston inside the stadium before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Steven Bisig | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

After spending more than a month embracing supporters and traditions from around the world, Winston was asked by FOX Sports analyst Melissa Ortiz to name his favorite moments from the tournament.

“I think my ultimate favorite part was just immersing myself with all the specific cultures. I can just think about cleaning up with the Japanese," Winston said. "I can think about learning about the energy that the Argentinians sent. We can dance. We can be together. You guys are my community.”

Winston experienced that energy firsthand throughout the tournament, including when he joined a group of Argentina supporters for a round of double Dutch.

Jameis Winston is double dutching



I’ve been so impressed watching him interact with all the people that keep coming up and asking for pictures. He’s as nice in person as you’d think. pic.twitter.com/OxFHrjxoR0 — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) July 15, 2026

Winston, dressed in traditional German attire, helped Japanese supporters collect trash from the stands and participated in a Viking row. He even dressed as a shark to hunt opposing fans, among several memorable moments from his unconventional assignment.

Jameis Winston learned how to do the Norwegian Row from the crazed fans — and it was every bit as glorious as I’d hoped! 😂🇳🇴🚣🏻



(🎥 @FOXSports, @Jaboowins) pic.twitter.com/NER9NUA4Ab — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 30, 2026

Winston Reflects on the Reach of FOX Sports’ Coverage

Jameis Winston - X.com

While Winston treasured the personal connections he made throughout the tournament, he said the reach of FOX Sports’ coverage gave the assignment an even greater meaning. By the time the final arrived, Winston believed those interactions had become part of something much larger than his own journey.

"But really, the impact that FOX Sports has had on the entire world, the 11 billion views," Winston continued. "We have impacted so many lives, so I’m grateful for that.”

Winston’s willingness to embrace unfamiliar traditions and interact with supporters helped make him yet another fan favorite throughout the tournament.

While Winston remains focused on his NFL career with the New York Giants, his successful summer with FOX offered another glimpse at what could await him whenever his playing career ends.

His humor and willingness to participate helped him connect with soccer fans from all walks of life, despite entering the tournament as a relative newcomer to “the other football".

The Hueytown, Alabama, native has fully documented his chronicles throughout the World Cup and can be seen on his X.com account.

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