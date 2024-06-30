Two Former FSU Football Stars Named to 2024 NFL All-Rookie Instant Impact Team
Former Florida State stars, defensive end Jared Verse and defensive tackle Braden Fiske, made an immediate splash on the defensive line after signing with the Seminoles out of the NCAA Transfer Portal. They helped lead the ’Noles to their first ACC Championship since 2014 while turning heads across the country as centerpieces to one of the most dominant defensive lines in the country.
NFL Draft Analyst Chad Rueter has been piecing together NFL.com's All-Rookie Instant Impact Team and has both Verse and Fiske listed at the top.
Rams 2023 third-round picks Kobie Turner and Byron Young were selected to last season’s NFL.com All-Rookie Team after earning nine and eight sacks, respectively. Verse and Fiske will be another dynamic duo, bolstering a team effort in replacing future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald. Verse will overpower and outhustle tackles on the outside to post at least seven sacks, while Fiske should benefit from single-block situations inside thanks to his workmanlike effort in run support and on third down.- Chad Rueter, NFL.com
After posting an incredible 2023 season it is no surpise that both Verse and Fiske were selected in the early rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft to the LA Rams. Verse was selected in the first round at No. 19 overall after recording 70 tackles, 21 for a loss, and 13 sacks during his two seasons in Tallahassee while Fiske went early the second round (No. 39) after posting 43 tackles, nine for a loss, and six sacks during his lone season at FSU.
The tandem will prove to be difficult for opposing offensive lines in the NFC West and should make an immediate impact in helping to replace Rams' legendary defensive lineman Aaron Donald who recently announced his retirement in the 2024 offseason.
