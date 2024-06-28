ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Skeptical of Big Ten’s Interest in Florida State
There has been a lot of talk about where Florida State will land after its legal battles subside and if they can break away from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). FSU and Clemson have been rigorously trying to part ways with their long-time partner in an ongoing lawsuit with the ACC. Rumors suggest that they will try to join either the Big Ten or the SEC, as the two conferences have engulfed nearly every powerhouse in the country, looking to sign on to the big TV contract payouts and save their schools from falling behind financially.
ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum recently said on The Paul Finebaum Show that he feels the Big 10 wouldn’t want FSU, citing academic accreditation as one of the major reasons they would turn the Seminoles down.
"I'm not convinced that they will want Florida State. I know Florida State thinks they're heavily in demand, but there are some questions about exactly what they bring to the Big Ten," Finebaum said. "They don't fit the Big Ten model. The Big Ten, I believe, other than Nebraska, has highly accredited schools, and I don't think Florida State really qualifies for that."
The accreditation he is referencing is the Association of American Universities (AAU), a prestigious research association in which most of the Big Ten's members are a part, aside from Nebraska. This means it isn't exactly a disqualifier.
Florida State is ranked as the No. 53 (both public and private) by the US News & World Report and The Journal of Criminal Justice Education ranked Florida State's College of Criminology and Criminal Justice faculty No. 1 in the nation for research productivity and influence in 2023.
FSU also has a massive television appeal, bringing in over 40 million viewers this past season alone, and is a marketable asset to any conference looking to foot the bill on the ACC exit fee. Whether or not the Big 10 picks them up or they land in the more geographically comfortable SEC, both spots would be ideal for the Seminoles over the current situation.
