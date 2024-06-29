Nole Gameday

Former FSU Football Star Keon Coleman Launches New Customizable Shoes With Nike

The kicks come a little more than a month after Keon Coleman signed an endorsement deal with the popular sporting brand.

Jackson Bakich

Oct 21, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) celebrates after a first down catch during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) celebrates after a first down catch during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports / Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Former Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman has released a new shoe that he designed with Nike known as the “Nike Dunk Low Unlocked by Keon Coleman.” The kicks come in at a price of $160. The base version boasts an array of muted colors such as purple, green, pink, blue, and brown, but consumers can customize both the left and right shoe individually with a multitude of options. Those customizing can change up to 19 different parts of the shoe with selections such as leather, velvet tiger print, velvet cheetah print, and “Croc Suede.”

To an average fan, they might look a little funky, but if you know about Keon Coleman, you’ll know this is right down his alley.

Upon being selected in the early second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, Coleman immediately won the hearts of fans around the country with his loveable antics with the media. He has also garnered high expectations heading into his rookie season following an impressive year in Tallahassee.

Coleman, alongside three of his former FSU teammates; Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and Trey Benson, signed with Nike in May. Of the 20 players the sporting brand signed from the 2024 NFL Draft class, Florida State held the most with four.

During his only season with the Seminoles after transferring from Michigan State, Coleman made 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns.

According to Bills Central, Buffalo QB Josh Allen told the media that Coleman has “the tools necessary” to further his career at the next level.

Jackson Bakich

JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

