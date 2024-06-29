Former FSU Football Star Keon Coleman Launches New Customizable Shoes With Nike
Former Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman has released a new shoe that he designed with Nike known as the “Nike Dunk Low Unlocked by Keon Coleman.” The kicks come in at a price of $160. The base version boasts an array of muted colors such as purple, green, pink, blue, and brown, but consumers can customize both the left and right shoe individually with a multitude of options. Those customizing can change up to 19 different parts of the shoe with selections such as leather, velvet tiger print, velvet cheetah print, and “Croc Suede.”
To an average fan, they might look a little funky, but if you know about Keon Coleman, you’ll know this is right down his alley.
Upon being selected in the early second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, Coleman immediately won the hearts of fans around the country with his loveable antics with the media. He has also garnered high expectations heading into his rookie season following an impressive year in Tallahassee.
Coleman, alongside three of his former FSU teammates; Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and Trey Benson, signed with Nike in May. Of the 20 players the sporting brand signed from the 2024 NFL Draft class, Florida State held the most with four.
During his only season with the Seminoles after transferring from Michigan State, Coleman made 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns.
According to Bills Central, Buffalo QB Josh Allen told the media that Coleman has “the tools necessary” to further his career at the next level.
