WATCH: Patriots' Drake Maye Hits Former FSU Football Star With Impressive No-Look Pass

The New England Patriots went through a major coaching change in the offseason after management decided to part ways with NFL legend Bill Belichick and hire rookie head coach Jerod Mayo. With the coaching change came a change in personnel and players. Two of the new additions were first-rounder and former North Carolina Tarheel and seventh-round former Florida State tight end Jaheim Bell.
While the Patriots are reportedly taking it slow with Maye as he gets used to the NFL level, that doesn't mean he can't show off his talent under center. The Patriots posted a video on social media of Maye tossing a "Mahomes-esque" no-look pass with Bell hauling it in.
"Bell isn’t the biggest tight end you’ll see. He’s 6-foot-2 and 241 pounds, which is notably smaller frame than current Patriots tight ends Hunter Henry (6-5, 258 pounds) and Austin Hooper (6-4, 253 pounds)," Conor Roche of Boston.com wrote of Bell. "But Bell was able to be productive in college due to his athleticism. His 4.61 40 time at the combine was the third fastest among tight ends. His 1.58 10-yard split was tied for the fourth quickest among tight ends. He also had strong showings in the vertical (35-inch) and broad (10-4) jumps, ranking fifth and third among players at his position, respectively."
Bell spent one season with the Seminoles after transferring from the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2023 as the No. 1 transfer tight end and No. 8 player overall in the NCAA Transfer Portal. He showcased his skills as a gadget player in 2023 participating in 13 games with nine starts. He recorded 39 receptions for 503 yards and two touchdowns and gained two yards and one touchdown on four rush attempts, earning second-team All-ACC honors.
The Patriots are concluding their Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and heading into a mandatory minicamp on June 11, as the offseason intensifies for rookie players competing for a spot in the rotation.
