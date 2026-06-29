Another FSU Football Commit Locks Down Recruitment Amid SEC Interest
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The Florida State Seminoles have dealt with waves of decommitments at various points of the recruiting cycle.
Within the last few weeks, four-star defensive back Mekhi Williams, four-star linebacker Gregory Batson, and three-star cornerback DaYon Cooper backed off pledges to the Seminoles.
READ MORE: Complete List Of Every FSU Football Player In College Football 27
Florida State is hoping to prevent any more miscues on the trail moving forward.
Considering the state of #Tribe27 and the available board of targets, the Seminoles can't afford to lose anyone else who is already in the fold.
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III Locks In With Florida State
Over the weekend, three-star linebacker Olrick Johnson III publicly announced he was locking down his recruitment with Florida State. Johnson III committed to the Seminoles in early June, choosing the program over Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, North Carolina State, and Nebraska.
With that being said, LSU entered the picture shortly after Johnson III pledged to Florida State.
The Tigers were a program worth watching out for, considering the sneakiness of head coach Lane Kiffin.
That makes this a big development for Florida State. The Seminoles and Ernie Sims have added three linebacker commitments since the beginning of the month.
During his junior season at Harrison High School, Johnson III totaled 100 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.
Johnson III had four games with 10+ tackles, including 16 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble in a 25-23 victory against North Paulding High School on August 29.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 1202 overall prospect, the No. 107 LB, and the No. 135 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Johnson III is a member of a linebacker class which includes four-star Gernard Albright and three-star CJ Ohuabunwa.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds 13 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 55 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star WR Majay Thompson
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly
Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2026 Season?
Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior
Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior
AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior
Blake Nichelson, Senior
Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior
Brandon Torrest, Redshirt Junior
Chris Jones, Junior
Chris Thomas, Junior
Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman
Izayia Williams, Freshman
Karon Mayock, Freshman
Daylen Green, Freshman
Noah LaVallee, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG