Another FSU Football Commit Locks Down Recruitment Amid SEC Interest

The Florida State Seminoles have dealt with waves of decommitments at various points of the recruiting cycle.

Within the last few weeks, four-star defensive back Mekhi Williams, four-star linebacker Gregory Batson, and three-star cornerback DaYon Cooper backed off pledges to the Seminoles.

READ MORE: Complete List Of Every FSU Football Player In College Football 27

Florida State is hoping to prevent any more miscues on the trail moving forward.

Considering the state of #Tribe27 and the available board of targets, the Seminoles can't afford to lose anyone else who is already in the fold.

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III Locks In With Florida State

Olrick Johnson III/Twitter

Over the weekend, three-star linebacker Olrick Johnson III publicly announced he was locking down his recruitment with Florida State. Johnson III committed to the Seminoles in early June, choosing the program over Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, North Carolina State, and Nebraska.

With that being said, LSU entered the picture shortly after Johnson III pledged to Florida State.

Olrick Johnson III/IG

The Tigers were a program worth watching out for, considering the sneakiness of head coach Lane Kiffin.

That makes this a big development for Florida State. The Seminoles and Ernie Sims have added three linebacker commitments since the beginning of the month.

During his junior season at Harrison High School, Johnson III totaled 100 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Johnson III had four games with 10+ tackles, including 16 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble in a 25-23 victory against North Paulding High School on August 29.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 1202 overall prospect, the No. 107 LB, and the No. 135 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Johnson III is a member of a linebacker class which includes four-star Gernard Albright and three-star CJ Ohuabunwa.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds 13 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 55 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2026 Season?

Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior

Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior

AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior

Blake Nichelson, Senior

Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior

Brandon Torrest, Redshirt Junior

Chris Jones, Junior

Chris Thomas, Junior

Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman

Izayia Williams, Freshman

Karon Mayock, Freshman

Daylen Green, Freshman

Noah LaVallee, Freshman

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