FSU Football Adds 117-Tackle LB To #Tribe27 Class

The Florida State Seminoles reshaped their linebacker room this offseason, promoting Ernie Sims to lead the unit. The early returns on the field were positive during the spring, but it took Sims a little bit of time to get going on the recruiting trail.

Sims finally added his first prep commitment as an assistant coach earlier this month, playing a key role in flipping four-star linebacker Jernard Albright from South Carolina. He followed that up with another one, not too long after, with three-star Olrick Johnson III joining the fold.

READ MORE: Florida State Lands Productive WR Over Georgia, Alabama, And Wake Forest

As the second half of June gets into swing, Florida State has landed its third linebacker pledge in #Tribe27.

Three-Star LB Chooses FSU Over ACC And Big 12 Schools

CJ Ohuabunwa/Twitter

On Monday, three-star linebacker CJ Ohuabunwa announced his commitment to Florida State. Ohuabunwa chose the Seminoles over a host of contenders, including Louisville, Kansas, and Virginia Tech.

There was some skepticism surrounding whether Ohuabunwa would officially visit Florida State over the weekend. Once he arrived on campus, it was clear both parties were pushing towards the finish line.

The Seminoles had the opportunity to make the final impression, and that was enough to close out Ohuabunwa's recruitment. He also visited his other three finalists in recent weeks.

Florida State evaluated Ohuabunwa for an extended period of time. He visited Tallahassee in January but wasn't offered at that time. The Seminoles decided to go all in back on May 13.

During his junior season at Greater Atlanta Christian High School, Ohuabunwa racked up 117 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass deflections, and one interception.

Ohuabunwa totaled 10+ tackles in seven of his 12 appearances, including two games with 15 tackles.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 884 overall prospect, the No. 74 LB, and the No. 106 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

With the addition of Obuabunwa, Florida State holds 12 verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class rises from No. 57 to No. 56 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2026 Season?

Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior

Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior

AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior

Blake Nichelson, Senior

Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior

Brandon Torrest, Redshirt Junior

Chris Jones, Junior

Chris Thomas, Junior

Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman

Izayia Williams, Freshman

Karon Mayock, Freshman

Daylen Green, Freshman

Noah LaVallee, Freshman

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