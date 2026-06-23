FSU Football LB Commitment Draws Interest From Major SEC Program
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The Florida State Seminoles have landed three pledges at linebacker over the last two weeks and change.
Despite losing four-star commit Gregory Batson, newly promoted position coach Ernie Sims is finding a rhythm on the recruiting trail.
READ MORE: FSU Football Adds 117-Tackle LB To #Tribe27 Class
Barring any unexpected changes, the Seminoles are likely done with the position in #Tribe27. Florida State will still have to work to hold onto its current commitments.
Three-Star FSU LB Commit Offered By LSU
Three-star linebacker Olrick Johnson III announced his commitment to Florida State back on June 11. A week later, the LSU Tigers became a late contender in Johnson III's recruitment, extending him a scholarship.
Johnson III won't be able to officially visit LSU until the fall. However, the Tigers are worth keeping an eye on due to the way head coach Lane Kiffin operates on the trail.
The Seminoles have been recruiting Johnson III for quite some time, offering him back in March. He made it to campus that same month to view a spring practice and returned to Tallahassee on June 5.
Johnson III picked Florida State over Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, North Carolina State, and Nebraska.
During his junior season at Harrison High School, Johnson III totaled 100 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. He had four games with 10+ tackles, including 16 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble in a 25-23 victory against North Paulding High School on August 29.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 1195 overall prospect, the No. 107 LB, and the No. 135 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
The Seminoles will hope to lock down Johnson III's pledge moving forward.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds 12 verbal commitments in its #Tribe27 class, which ranks No. 56 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star WR Majay Thompson
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2026 Season?
Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior
Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior
AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior
Blake Nichelson, Senior
Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior
Brandon Torrest, Redshirt Junior
Chris Jones, Junior
Chris Thomas, Junior
Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman
Izayia Williams, Freshman
Karon Mayock, Freshman
Daylen Green, Freshman
Noah LaVallee, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG