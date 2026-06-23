FSU Football LB Commitment Draws Interest From Major SEC Program

The Florida State Seminoles have landed three pledges at linebacker over the last two weeks and change.

Despite losing four-star commit Gregory Batson, newly promoted position coach Ernie Sims is finding a rhythm on the recruiting trail.

READ MORE: FSU Football Adds 117-Tackle LB To #Tribe27 Class

Barring any unexpected changes, the Seminoles are likely done with the position in #Tribe27. Florida State will still have to work to hold onto its current commitments.

Three-Star FSU LB Commit Offered By LSU

Olrick Johnson III/Twitter

Three-star linebacker Olrick Johnson III announced his commitment to Florida State back on June 11. A week later, the LSU Tigers became a late contender in Johnson III's recruitment, extending him a scholarship.

Johnson III won't be able to officially visit LSU until the fall. However, the Tigers are worth keeping an eye on due to the way head coach Lane Kiffin operates on the trail.

The Seminoles have been recruiting Johnson III for quite some time, offering him back in March. He made it to campus that same month to view a spring practice and returned to Tallahassee on June 5.

Johnson III picked Florida State over Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, North Carolina State, and Nebraska.

During his junior season at Harrison High School, Johnson III totaled 100 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. He had four games with 10+ tackles, including 16 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble in a 25-23 victory against North Paulding High School on August 29.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 1195 overall prospect, the No. 107 LB, and the No. 135 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

The Seminoles will hope to lock down Johnson III's pledge moving forward.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds 12 verbal commitments in its #Tribe27 class, which ranks No. 56 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2026 Season?

Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior

Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior

AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior

Blake Nichelson, Senior

Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior

Brandon Torrest, Redshirt Junior

Chris Jones, Junior

Chris Thomas, Junior

Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman

Izayia Williams, Freshman

Karon Mayock, Freshman

Daylen Green, Freshman

Noah LaVallee, Freshman

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