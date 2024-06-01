Blue-Chip DB Receives FaceTime Call From Seminole Legend Jalen Ramsey During Official Visit
It's been nearly a decade since Jalen Ramsey wrapped up his illustrious career in Tallahassee. With that being said, he's still doing his part to support the Seminoles, even going as far as to get involved in the program's recruiting efforts.
Florida State kicked off an important period of summer official visits when four-star defensive back Onis Konanbanny arrived in town on Friday night. Just hours into the trip, Konanbanny got an opportunity to speak with Ramsey over a FaceTime call.
An All-Pro and Super Bowl Champion who is currently suiting up for the Miami Dolphins, Ramsey hasn't forgotten about his ties to Florida State during his time in the NFL. While playing alongside Derwin James in the 2019 Pro Bowl, he dropped a famous line that is still referenced by fans to this day, "If you a recruit and you ain't going to Florida State, what is you doing?"
Flash to the present day and Ramsey could very well play a pivotal role in the Seminoles landing a commitment from Konanbanny later this year. FSU is one of the top programs on his list alongside Tennessee, North Carolina, and Penn State, who will all host him for official visits throughout the month of June. Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are hoping the first impression will make a difference.
Konanbanny is an international recruit who was born in France and spent time in England before moving to the United States in 2022. He was named all-conference as a sophomore before showing off his potential on both sides of the ball this past season.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defender fits the mold that Florida State searches for in the defensive backfield with his length and ranginess. He's regarded as the No. 296 overall prospect, the No. 28 CB, and the No. 4 recruit in South Carolina according to 247Sports.
The Seminoles haven't landed a pledge in their 2025 class since January. #Tribe25 ranks No. 48 in the country but that should change in the near future. The program went on a massive run during July and August last year.
Ramsey starred at Florida State from 2013-15, earning All-American honors during all three of his seasons and concluding his college career with back-to-back first-team All-ACC selections. He totaled 181 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, four forced fumbles, three interceptions, 22 pass deflections, and two defensive touchdowns while winning the final BCS National Championship against Auburn.
