Blue-Chip Wide Receiver Includes FSU Football in Final Four List
The Florida State Seminoles have four commits in their 2025 recruiting class, leaving them No. 13 in the nation, according to On3. With one five-star and two four-star commits, the Seminoles don't have a full class, but the talent and pop are there early.
Prospects all over the nation are continuing to take official visits and weed down the programs they'd take their services to, meaning recruiting is ramping back up as summer approaches. Florida State has some talent under center for years to come with a blend of veteran and young quarterbacks on the roster. Surrounding them with weapons will be essential to the success of the offense.
Mike Norvell and his staff are in the mix to secure a blue-chip 2025 wide receiver to bring more talent to Tallahassee. Four-star wide receiver Vernell Brown III recently released a list of his final four programs in the race for his recruitment.
The consensus four-star recruit has Florida State, Miami, Florida, and Ohio State in his top four schools. The Orlando, FL, native listed three in-state programs in the mix for his recruitment, though On3 has Ohio State as the leader to land the 5-foot-11, 170-pound wide receiver.
Brown has official visits scheduled for each of the four programs, which begins with Ohio State on May 31. Then, he heads off to Miami, followed by Florida and capped off with Florida State to visit all three in-state programs in June.
During the 2023 high school football season, Brown caught 70 passes for 1,363 yards and 10 touchdowns, while also scoring four touchdowns on specials teams. Brown's father, though, was a defensive back for the Florida Gators and now manages Indianapolis Colts standout Anthony Richardson.
It'll be a difficult path for the Seminoles to land the four-star wide receiver, but the playmaker would be a great addition to the future wide receiver corps in Tallahassee.
