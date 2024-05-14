FSU Football Analysis: Seminoles Vying For 3rd Straight Year of 10+ Wins In Latest Projections
New over/under odds for the 2024 collegiate football regular season have been released by Circa Sports. The sportsbook has Florida State with some interesting odds as the Seminoles are a -115 favorite to reach 10 wins or more (9 ½) while maintaining odds of -105 to reach nine wins or less.
FSU’s over/under line at 9 ½ is equivalent to or better than the odds of teams such as Alabama (9 ½), Auburn (7 ½), Clemson (9 ½), Florida (5), Kansas State (9), Louisville (8 ½), LSU (9), Miami (9), Michigan (9), Missouri (9), NC State (8 ½), Ole Miss (9 ½), and Tennessee (9), among others.
There are only six teams that have better odds than Florida State. Those teams include Georgia (10 ½), Notre Dame (10), Ohio State (10 ½), Oregon (10 ½), Penn State (10), and Texas (10 ½).
There are some games that FSU fans should ponder. Georgia Tech is coming off a good finish to its season including a big win over former UNC quarterback and No. 3 pick Drake Maye and the Tar Heels. A first game in Ireland could be tricky, especially with a new starting quarterback in DJ Uiagalelei and a lengthy flight across the pond.
Boston College gave Florida State fits last season in Chestnut Hill during the Red Bandana Game. In the second half, it appeared FSU’s defense couldn’t stop Thomas Castellanos. However, the home opener in Doak Campbell Stadium should be a ruckus. It was a blowout the last time these teams met in Tallahassee.
Moreover, the Circa Sportsbook has SMU – the Garnet & Gold’s first true road test – at an over/under of eight wins. They are not projected to be pushovers in 2024. Should Florida State enter this game with a 4-0 record, pay attention to the SMU matchup as it could be a litmus test for the team early on.
And then of course, FSU has a five-game stretch including vs. Clemson, at Duke, at Miami, vs. UNC, and at Notre Dame. A bye week follows the game in South Bend, and then a final two-game home stand with Charleston Southern and Florida, respectively.
All of this is not to be pessimistic, but rather realistic about the schedule in front of the Seminoles.
However, the main takeaway for Florida State fans should be that despite a projected drop in wins, with a 12-team College Football Playoff beginning this year, only six teams have better over/under odds than the Seminoles heading into the 2024 season.
