Florida State Among Final Contenders For Elite 2027 Prospect
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Four of Florida State's ten commitments in #Tribe27 are regarded as blue-chip prospects, and the majority of those recruits just joined the class within the last week.
The Seminoles are hoping to pull off a few more major victories on the recruiting trail before the summer concludes. With a board lacking in elite talent, it's important for Florida State to win out for the top prospects that are within reach.
READ MORE: Top EDGE Target Commits To Florida State Following Official Visit
Though the coaching staff doesn't hold a pledge from a top-100 recruit, the Seminoles are in a position to change that in the near future.
Four-star safety Ta'Shawn Poole might very well be at the top of Florida State's wish list. That interest is clearly mutual at this stage in his recruitment.
Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole Has Florida State In Top-3
On Tuesday, Poole announced he was narrowing his focus to three programs.
Florida State made the cut alongside Tennessee and Georgia. Poole is coming off an official visit to Tallahassee over the weekend. Since the trip, the Seminoles have received multiple predictions to secure the coveted safety.
Tennessee is a legitimate contender after hosting Poole earlier this month. Georgia is closing in strong, and it's possible that the Bulldogs bring him in before the dead period.
Either way, Florida State is in a solid position. The Seminoles offered Poole nearly a year ago, and he's made it to campus three times since then. Safeties coach Evan Cooper and head coach Mike Norvell are very involved.
A final decision is expected within the next few weeks. The Seminoles would love to add Poole alongside three-star safety Jemari Foreman as the coaching staff works to rebuild the secondary class.
Florida State lost commitments from four-star safety Mekhi Williams and three-star cornerback DaYon Cooper. Bringing Poole into the mix would be a clear sign that the recruiting efforts are moving in the right direction.
During his junior season at Howard High School, Poole starred across the field. He totaled 37 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 2 interceptions on defense. Poole added 30 catches for 454 yards and 7 touchdowns, along with 33 carries for 200 yards and 4 more scores. He also returned a punt for a score.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 64 overall prospect, the No. 5 S, and the No. 5 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 60 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG