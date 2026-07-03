Florida State Awaits Decision From Top Remaining Recruiting Target

Florida State's run on the recruiting trail in June was a much-needed shot of energy for a #Tribe27 class that still ranks near the bottom of the ACC.

With that being said, the Seminoles did pull off a few impressive wins, landing four-star defensive lineman Sam LeJeune, four-star wide receiver Sean Green, four-star running back Jayden Miles, and four-star linebacker Jernard Albright.

READ MORE: Top-100 Prospect Commits Elsewhere Before Official Visit To Florida State

FSU could soon add to that haul as the program remains in contention for one of its top targets, who will go off the board in the near future.

Top-100 Prospect Has Florida State In Final 3 With Decision Date Set

Ta'Shawn Poole/Twitter

On Thursday, four-star safety and top-100 prospect Ta'Shawn Poole announced a major step in his recruitment. Poole has locked in a decision date.

The rising senior plans to reveal his commitment on Friday, July 17, at 6:00 p.m. ET. A trio of programs remains in the running; Florida State, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Going into the final two weeks before Poole makes his announcement, Florida State and Georgia appear to be battling back and forth for an elite recruit.

The Seminoles had the edge coming out of Poole's official visit to Tallahassee on June 17. However, the Bulldogs got their foot in the door late and were able to garner Poole's final trip before the dead period.

It goes without saying that this is a recruitment that Florida State really wants to win. Poole is the only top-100 prospect that the Seminoles have a true shot to land at this time. He would be the top commitment in #Tribe27 if he chooses to don the garnet and gold.

Players of Poole's caliber are exactly what the coaching staff needs to have any chance of getting the program back on track.

Safeties coach Evan Cooper has done a good job to keep the Seminoles in the picture.

During his junior season at Howard High School, Poole starred across the field. He totaled 37 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 2 interceptions on defense. Poole added 30 catches for 454 yards and 7 touchdowns, along with 33 carries for 200 yards and 4 more scores. He also returned a punt for a score.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 68 overall prospect, the No. 5 S, and the No. 5 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds 13 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 56 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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