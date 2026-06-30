3 Priority Targets FSU Football Fans Should Watch Closely

The Florida State Seminoles are coming off a positive month on the recruiting trail.

Florida State added eight commitments to #Tribe27 in June, including blue-chip prospects such as four-star defensive lineman Sam LeJeune, four-star wide receiver Sean Green, four-star running back Jayden Miles, and four-star linebacker Jernard Albright.

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With that being said, the class still sits outside of the top-50 in the country. Part of that is due to the lack of numbers in the fold.

FSU has an opportunity to pull off a few more big moves before the summer concludes.

Here are three targets fans should keep an eye on in July.

1. Ta'Shawn Poole, Safety

Ta'Shawn Poole/Twitter

Poole is one of Florida State's top targets regardless of position, and he's the highest-ranked uncommitted recruit on the board. If the Seminoles are able to bring him into the fold, Poole would be the top prospect in #Tribe27.

Florida State was jockeying with Tennessee for much of the spring and early summer. However, the Georgia Bulldogs are swiftly proving to be the biggest threat to the Seminoles. The Bulldogs came in late and netted Poole's final official visit.

Poole is expected to make a decision at some point in July. Florida State is doing everything in its power to win out.

During his junior season at Howard High School, Poole starred across the field. He totaled 37 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 2 interceptions on defense. Poole added 30 catches for 454 yards and 7 touchdowns, along with 33 carries for 200 yards and 4 more scores. He also returned a punt for a score.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 68 overall prospect, the No. 5 S, and the No. 5 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

2. DaJohn Yarborough, Interior Offensive Lineman

DaJohn Yarborough/Twitter

Yarborough might be the most important uncommitted recruit on Florida State's radar. Even though he's not as highly regarded as Poole, Yarborough is basically the only offensive lineman that the Seminoles have any traction with.

In fact, the offensive line is the lone position where FSU hasn't added a commitment in #Tribe27. Though Herb Hand may be late to the party, this would be an important addition for the Seminoles.

Yarborough is scheduled to reveal his decision on July 11. Florida State, Mississippi State, Cal, and Washington are in the running for his services. Yarborough officially visited all four of his finalists.

Established relationships could pay off in Florida State's favor. The Seminoles have been pursuing Yarborough for over a year.

The 6-foot-5, 340-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 426 overall prospect, the No. 25 IOL, and the No. 9 recruit in Arizona in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

3. Colton Johnson, Tight End

Colton Johnson/Twitter

Florida State is in the market to add a second tight end to #Tribe27. The Seminoles landed three-star Connor Winn last summer, but the position group is pretty thin, as Desirrio Riles and Greyson Lambiad will move on following 2026.

Johnson is near the front of the list. The Seminoles offered Johnson while he was in town for a junior day back in January. Since then, the interest has remained mutual between both parties.

The Tennessee native officially visited Florida State on June 12. He also saw Alabama, Indiana, North Carolina, Ole Miss, and Purdue.

Johnson hasn't publicly set an announcement date. With that being said, he should be off the board one way or another before the end of July.

During his junior season at Upperman High School, Johnson recorded 37 receptions for 615 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-4.5, 235-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 632 overall prospect, the No. 34 TE, and the No. 28 recruit in Tennessee in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds 13 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 56 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

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