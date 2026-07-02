Top-100 Prospect Commits Elsewhere Before Official Visit To Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles had a successful run on the recruiting trail last month.

With that being said, there are still a few positions in #Tribe27 that need to be addressed, including the defensive backfield.

READ MORE: Complete List Of Every FSU Football Player In College Football 27

The Seminoles had a promising haul in the fold back in the spring, holding pledges from four-star safety Mekhi Williams, three-star cornerback DaYon Cooper, and three-star safety Jemari Foreman.

The situation changed swiftly as Williams and Cooper decommitted from Florida State, leaving Foreman as the lone defensive back in the class.

FSU's options to add around Foreman are dwindling.

Top-100 DB Chooses Oregon Over Florida State, Others

Tae Walden Jr./Twitter

On Wednesday, four-star cornerback Tae Walden Jr. announced his commitment to Oregon, choosing the Ducks over Florida State, LSU, Auburn, Georgia, and Ole Miss.

Florida State was one of the first schools to offer Walden Jr. a scholarship back in January of 2025. His last visit to campus came when the Seminoles upset Alabama last year.

Walden Jr. was scheduled to return to town for an official visit in October. The Seminoles will likely be pushing to get the blue-chip prospect to follow through with that trip, but there's no guarantee that will happen.

During his junior season at Collierville High School, Walden Jr. starred across the field. He totaled 28 tackles, 5 interceptions, and 17 pass deflections on defense while catching 42 passes for 912 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Walden Jr. also returned kickoffs and punts, racking up over 500 yards on special teams.

He deflected a pass in nine of his 11 appearances. Walden Jr. picked off passes in four separate games, including two interceptions in a 39-35 victory against Horn Lake High School on September 5.

The 6-foot-2.5, 165-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 70 overall, the No. 6 ATH, and the No. 4 recruit in Tennessee in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds 13 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 57 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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