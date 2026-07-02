Top-100 Prospect Commits Elsewhere Before Official Visit To Florida State
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The Florida State Seminoles had a successful run on the recruiting trail last month.
With that being said, there are still a few positions in #Tribe27 that need to be addressed, including the defensive backfield.
READ MORE: Complete List Of Every FSU Football Player In College Football 27
The Seminoles had a promising haul in the fold back in the spring, holding pledges from four-star safety Mekhi Williams, three-star cornerback DaYon Cooper, and three-star safety Jemari Foreman.
The situation changed swiftly as Williams and Cooper decommitted from Florida State, leaving Foreman as the lone defensive back in the class.
FSU's options to add around Foreman are dwindling.
Top-100 DB Chooses Oregon Over Florida State, Others
On Wednesday, four-star cornerback Tae Walden Jr. announced his commitment to Oregon, choosing the Ducks over Florida State, LSU, Auburn, Georgia, and Ole Miss.
Florida State was one of the first schools to offer Walden Jr. a scholarship back in January of 2025. His last visit to campus came when the Seminoles upset Alabama last year.
Walden Jr. was scheduled to return to town for an official visit in October. The Seminoles will likely be pushing to get the blue-chip prospect to follow through with that trip, but there's no guarantee that will happen.
During his junior season at Collierville High School, Walden Jr. starred across the field. He totaled 28 tackles, 5 interceptions, and 17 pass deflections on defense while catching 42 passes for 912 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Walden Jr. also returned kickoffs and punts, racking up over 500 yards on special teams.
He deflected a pass in nine of his 11 appearances. Walden Jr. picked off passes in four separate games, including two interceptions in a 39-35 victory against Horn Lake High School on September 5.
The 6-foot-2.5, 165-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 70 overall, the No. 6 ATH, and the No. 4 recruit in Tennessee in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds 13 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 57 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star WR Majay Thompson
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly
Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG