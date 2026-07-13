Florida State An Early Contender For Four-Star Quarterback

The Florida State Seminoles have put a heavy focus on the recruiting trail throughout the summer.

From official visits to a variety of camps, the action in Tallahassee didn't slow down until the dead period, which is in place through July 31.

READ MORE: Florida State's Recruiting Efforts Take Another Big Hit

On the final day prospects could step foot on college campuses until August, Florida State held its second and last Elite Camp.

The event is typically focused on recruits in future classes, offering an opportunity for younger prospects to learn more about the program, spend time with the coaching staff, and compete on the field.

At least one of those visitors is feeling good about the Seminoles at this stage.

Florida State Building Early Relationship With Four-Star QB

Chandler Dyson/Twitter

Four-star quarterback and rising junior, Chandler Dyson, is a member of the 2028 recruiting cycle.

Dyson was in Tallahassee late last month and was among the prospects to throw in front of head coach Mike Norvell and quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker.

The Seminoles joined his recruitment about a week before his trip to town.

It's obviously very early, but Florida State is in a good position for the blue-chip signal-caller, according to On3's Chad Simmons.

FSU's coaching staff is staying in constant contact, with Tucker leading the charge. Relationships are something that are really important to Dyson.

Florida State is in a good position for 2028 4-star QB Chandler Dyson after recent visit, @ChadSimmons_ reports🍢



“Coach Norvell is a great coach. He’s been through some adversity, and he’s working through it."



Details: https://t.co/nwyPH1DRft pic.twitter.com/hrTy0Rlnd1 — Rivals (@Rivals) July 9, 2026

Florida State will likely try to get Dyson back for a home game this fall.

Dyson also holds offers from LSU, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, South Carolina, and Syracuse, among others.

LSU, Ole Miss, and South Carolina hosted him in recent months.

During his sophomore season at Warner Robins High School, Dyson completed 147/248 passes for 2,138 yards with 16 touchdowns. He added 60 rushes for 536 yards and 4 more scores on the ground.

Warner Robins went 7-5 and advanced to the playoffs. Dyson was honored with Region 1 AAAA first-team honors for his performance.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 181 overall prospect, the No. 12 QB, and the No. 24 recruit in Georgia in the 2028 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State holds one verbal commitment in #Tribe28, which ranks No. 127 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?

Defensive Back Chayse Brown

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

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