Florida State Football Joins Recruitment For Breakout Trench Monster
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Florida State's defensive line has not met expectations over the last two seasons. However, some young pieces within the program will be major cogs in the present and future, such as high-profile twins Mandrell and Darryll Desir, and former top-100 recruit Kevin Wynn.
It's imperative for the Seminoles to keep bringing young talent through the door and developing those prospects into capable players.
READ MORE: Two WR Targets Spurn Florida State Seminoles Football With Commitments Elsewhere
The coaching staff boosted its numbers in #Tribe26, signing seven recruits from the prep level. Florida State might not bulk up #Tribe27 as much on the defensive front, but the position still needs to be addressed.
Florida State Offers Breakout Defender From The Sunshine State
Earlier this week, Florida State offered three-star defensive lineman Errol Demontagnac III.
The rising senior out of Seffner, Florida, has earned 25+ scholarships since the beginning of the year, with programs such as Nebraska, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Pittsburgh, and North Carolina State joining his recruitment.
Demontagnac III has set official visits to Illinois and Nebraska. He was at Florida State for a junior day in January. Now that the Seminoles have extended an offer, it remains to be seen if they can get him back to Tallahassee this summer.
During his junior season at Armwood High School, Demontagnac III totaled 87 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
Demontagnac III recorded at least one sack in nine outings. He finished with a season-high 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, and three sacks in a 38-21 victory against Gaither High School on August 22.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 819 overall prospect, the No. 90 DL, and the No. 84 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 33 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior
Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior
Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior
Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior
Rylan Kennedy, Senior
Jalen Anderson, Junior
Mandrell Desir, Sophomore
Darryll Desir, Sophomore
Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman
Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman
Earnest Rankins, Freshman
Franklin Whitley, Freshman
Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman
Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman
Cam Brooks, Freshman
Chris Carbin, Freshman
Judah Daniels, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG