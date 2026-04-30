Florida State Football Joins Recruitment For Breakout Trench Monster

Florida State's defensive line has not met expectations over the last two seasons. However, some young pieces within the program will be major cogs in the present and future, such as high-profile twins Mandrell and Darryll Desir, and former top-100 recruit Kevin Wynn.

It's imperative for the Seminoles to keep bringing young talent through the door and developing those prospects into capable players.

READ MORE: Two WR Targets Spurn Florida State Seminoles Football With Commitments Elsewhere

The coaching staff boosted its numbers in #Tribe26, signing seven recruits from the prep level. Florida State might not bulk up #Tribe27 as much on the defensive front, but the position still needs to be addressed.

Florida State Offers Breakout Defender From The Sunshine State

Errol Demontagnac III/Twitter

Earlier this week, Florida State offered three-star defensive lineman Errol Demontagnac III.

The rising senior out of Seffner, Florida, has earned 25+ scholarships since the beginning of the year, with programs such as Nebraska, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Pittsburgh, and North Carolina State joining his recruitment.

Demontagnac III has set official visits to Illinois and Nebraska. He was at Florida State for a junior day in January. Now that the Seminoles have extended an offer, it remains to be seen if they can get him back to Tallahassee this summer.

During his junior season at Armwood High School, Demontagnac III totaled 87 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Demontagnac III recorded at least one sack in nine outings. He finished with a season-high 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, and three sacks in a 38-21 victory against Gaither High School on August 22.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 819 overall prospect, the No. 90 DL, and the No. 84 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 33 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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