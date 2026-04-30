Top QB Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date With FSU Football in Running

Florida State's pursuit of a quarterback to lead #Tribe27 does not look like it's going to come to an end in April.

In fact, the last few weeks haven't been kind to the Seminoles with four-star Israel Abrams, four-star Jake Nawrot, and four-star Andre Adams committing elsewhere.

READ MORE: Two WR Targets Spurn Florida State Seminoles Football With Commitments Elsewhere

That has forced FSU's coaching staff to pivot to other options. It doesn't help that the Seminoles' top target at the position is probably headed to South Bend when May begins.

Four-Star QB Wonderful Monds IV Sets Commitment Date

Champ Monds (1) of Vero Beach looks to pass in the FHSAA Class 7A state championship, Dec. 13, 2025, at Pitbull Stadium in Miami. | CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four-star quarterback Wonderful Monds IV is the lone blue-chip signal-caller that Florida State remains in the hunt for at this stage. That could change in the near future.

According to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, Monds IV will announce his decision on May 1, with Florida State, Notre Dame, and Ohio State in the running.

Monds IV is trending heavily to the Fighting Irish, receiving multiple predictions to pledge to the prestigious program.

NEWS: Four-Star QB Wonderful “Champ” Monds IV will announce his Commitment live on The Pat McAfee show on May 1st, his agent @ShawnODare tells @Rivals⁰

He’ll choose between Florida State, Notre Dame, and Ohio Statehttps://t.co/xSJjXhQu71 pic.twitter.com/SKw6oa7dri — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 29, 2026

If that comes to fruition, it would be yet another blow to Florida State's recruiting efforts. The Seminoles have made Monds IV a major priority since he reclassified to the 2027 class at the beginning of the offseason.

FSU got Monds IV to campus in January and March. However, his recent trips to Notre Dame and Ohio State might have turned the tide against the Seminoles.

Monds IV is young but immensely talented. He missed the majority of his sophomore season due to injury. Monds IV appeared in five games, completing 45/63 passes for 691 yards with seven touchdowns to zero interceptions. His Vero Beach High School squad came up just short of a state championship.

The 6-foot-2, 224-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 264 overall prospect, the No. 20 QB, and the No. 24 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Florida State's quarterback options are dwindling swiftly. Three-star Logan Flaherty is a prospect to monitor. Outside of that, the Seminoles are working through evaluating and potentially offering other recruits.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 33 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.