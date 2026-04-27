Two WR Targets Spurn Florida State Seminoles Football With Commitments Elsewhere

The Florida State Seminoles have stagnated on the recruiting trail in recent months.

There was plenty of energy at the beginning of the offseason with a revamped coaching staff in Tallahassee. However, the Seminoles went a little quiet this spring, landing just a single commitment since the conclusion of January.

READ MORE: FSU Football Names Starting Quarterback Ahead Of 2026 Season

While FSU is hoping to bounce back this summer, the board is dwindling at different positions with targets headed elsewhere.

Florida State Misses Out On Two WR Targets

Over the weekend, a pair of wide receiver targets announced their decisions. Despite being in the mix, Florida State wasn't able to land either prospect.

Four-star Anthony Jennings committed to Florida over FSU, Auburn, and Maryland. Meanwhile, three-star AJ Roberts chose Virginia Tech over the Seminoles, Duke, NC State, and Wake Forest.

Jennings was expected in Tallahassee for an official visit in June. That trip is now hanging in the balance with the Sunshine State product headed to Gainesville.

Florida State had been pursuing Jennings for over a year, extending him a scholarship in January of 2025. Despite the longstanding relationship, he chose a relatively new coaching staff at Florida.

During his junior season at Dillard High School, Jennings caught 34 passes for 823 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-0, 165-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 273 overall prospect, the No. 34 WR, and the No. 25 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Roberts was another recruit that the Seminoles identified early on. He picked up an offer from Florida State in March of 2025. Despite two visits to campus this year, Roberts elected to join forces with James Franklin at Virginia Tech.

During his junior season at Rolesville High School, Roberts caught 35 passes for 656 yards and nine touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 466 overall prospect, the No. 56 WR, and the No. 16 recruit in North Carolina in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 34 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Devin Carter, Freshman

Jasen Lopez, Freshman

EJ White, Freshman

Darryon Williams, Freshman

Brandon Bennett, Freshman

Jonah Winston, Freshman

Tony Bland, Freshman

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