Florida State Unveils Jersey Numbers, Measurements For Summer Newcomers

The Florida State Seminoles are inching closer and closer to the 2026 season, which is less than 70 days away. In recent weeks, the Seminoles began the next phase of offseason workouts as a team filled with newcomers tries to form an identity and chemistry before kickoff against New Mexico State on August 29.

Florida State added over 60 players through the NCAA Transfer Portal, high school recruiting, and the JUCO level. The majority of those fresh faces made it to campus in January, getting an opportunity to participate in the Tour of Duty and spring practice.

READ MORE: FSU Football Adds 117-Tackle LB To #Tribe27 Class

Dating back to the conclusion of May and early stages of June, the summer enrolless have arrived in Tallahassee.

Earlier this month, Florida State updated its roster to reflect the incoming additions. The jersey numbers and initial measurements for the final additions to the roster are listed below.

What Jersey Numbers Will FSU's Summer Enrollees Wear?

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1 - Malachi Marshall, Junior, Quarterback (6-foot-2, 170-pounds)

40 - Darin Townsend, Freshman, Defensive Back (6-foot-0, 161-pounds)

43 - Trent Rogers, Freshman, Linebacker (6-foot-3, 215-pounds)

72 - Donald Akhibi, Freshman, Offensive Lineman (6-foot-7, 275-pounds)

73 - Nikau Hepi, Freshman, Offensive Lineman (6-foot-7, 370-pounds)

81 - Jonah Winston, Freshman, Wide Receiver (5-foot-9, 155-pounds)

83 - Xavier Tiller, Freshman, Tight End (6-foot-5, 226-pounds)

84 - Brandon Bennett, Freshman, Wide Receiver (6-foot-0, 170-pounds)

85 - Drew Hardwick, Freshman, Tight End (6-foot-5, 230-pounds)

86 - Tony Bland, Freshman, Wide Receiver (6-foot-0, 190-pounds)

88 - Keenen Jeune, Freshman, Wide Receiver (6-foot-0, 190-pounds)

92 - Judah Daniels, Freshman, Defensive Lineman (6-foot-3, 265-pounds)

95 - Christian Collins-Murphy, Freshman, Defensive Lineman (6-foot-3, 226-pounds)

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee - 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

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