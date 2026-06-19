Florida State Lands Productive WR Over Georgia, Alabama, And Wake Forest
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The Florida State Seminoles have started to fill out #Tribe27 dating back to the conclusion of May. Over the last three weeks, multiple recruits pledged to the Seminoles as the coaching staff begins to find its footing on the trail.
That's included a few big wins as Florida State beat Georgia for four-star wide receiver Sean Green and edged out Ohio State for four-star running back Jayden Miles.
READ MORE: Florida State And Georgia Reportedly Set Venue For 2028 Showdown
The Seminoles have come out on top of another recruitment following a quick ascension late in the process.
Three-Star WR Chooses Florida State Over Alabama, Georgia, Wake Forest
On Friday, three-star wide receiver Majay Thompson announced his commitment to Florida State. Thompson chose the Seminoles over Alabama, Georgia, and Wake Forest.
FSU got the final crack at Thompson during his official visit last weekend. Coming into the trip, the Seminoles appeared to be running behind the other three contenders.
Ultimately, Florida State was able to come out on top for the productive pass-catcher. Wake Forest was a legitimate threat while Georgia and Alabama were also involved.
The Seminoles just joined Thompson's recruitment back in April while he was on campus to view a spring scrimmage.
During his junior season at Crest High School, Thompson caught 53 passes for 865 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also returned a punt for a score.
Thompson recorded a season-high five receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns in a 55-14 victory against Burns High School on August 22. He averaged 16.4 yards per catch.
The 5-foot-11, 181-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 627 overall prospect, the No. 79 WR, and the No. 21 recruit in North Carolina in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
With Thompson and Green in the fold at wide receiver, it's possible that Florida State is done with the position in this class.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
With the addition of Thompson, Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class moves from No. 61 to No. 56 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star WR Majay Thompson
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?
Duce Robinson, Senior
Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore
Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman
Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman
Devin Carter, Freshman
Jasen Lopez, Freshman
EJ White, Freshman
Darryon Williams, Freshman
Brandon Bennett, Freshman
Jonah Winston, Freshman
Tony Bland, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG