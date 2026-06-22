Florida State's Lone DB Pledge Shuts Down Recruitment
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Florida State's efforts in the defensive backfield have not been fruitful as of late.
In recent weeks, the Seminoles lost commitments from four-star safety Mekhi Williams and three-star cornerback DaYon Cooper, along with failing to close on some of their targets.
READ MORE: Florida State Lands Productive WR Over Georgia, Alabama, And Wake Forest
Cornerbacks coach Blue Adams and safeties coach Evan Cooper have their work cut out for them moving forward. Florida State will take any good news it can get at this point in the cycle.
Three-Star DB Shuts Down Recruitment With Florida State
Three-star safety Jemari Foreman committed to Florida State last fall, picking the Seminoles roughly a week after the upset over Alabama.
Since then, it's been a battle to keep Foreman in the fold. Other schools have worked to jump into the mix, none harder than Louisville. The Cardinals actually offered Foreman before Florida State, and that longstanding relationship was a big reason the program remained in contention.
Louisville was the only school outside of Florida State to receive an official visit from Foreman.
With uncertainty hanging in the wings, Foreman's most recent trip to Tallahassee reminded him of why he chose the Seminoles in the first place.
Shortly after wrapping up his official visit to Florida State, Foreman announced he was shutting down his recruitment.
"Thanks to the man above! I will be shutting my recruitment down. FSU I'M ON MY WAY!" Foreman wrote on social media.
This is big news for the Seminoles. Foreman had a breakout campaign last year and has followed that up with an impressive performance on the offseason circuit.
If Florida State can add four-star safety Ta'Shawn Poole alongside Foreman, the coaching staff will feel a lot better about the state of the back end.
During his junior season, Foreman went on to establish himself as one of the top recruits in Florida. He totaled 70 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, 11 pass deflections, and ten interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.
Foreman helped lead Plantation High School to a playoff appearance. He recorded five or more tackles in eight games, including a season-high 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, three pass deflections, and two interceptions in a 28-6 victory against South Broward High School on September 19.
The 6-foot-0, 165-pound safety is regarded as the No. 628 overall prospect, the No. 61 S, and the No. 51 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 57 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star WR Majay Thompson
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG