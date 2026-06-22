Florida State's Lone DB Pledge Shuts Down Recruitment

Florida State's efforts in the defensive backfield have not been fruitful as of late.

In recent weeks, the Seminoles lost commitments from four-star safety Mekhi Williams and three-star cornerback DaYon Cooper, along with failing to close on some of their targets.

READ MORE: Florida State Lands Productive WR Over Georgia, Alabama, And Wake Forest

Cornerbacks coach Blue Adams and safeties coach Evan Cooper have their work cut out for them moving forward. Florida State will take any good news it can get at this point in the cycle.

Three-Star DB Shuts Down Recruitment With Florida State

Jemari Foreman/Twitter

Three-star safety Jemari Foreman committed to Florida State last fall, picking the Seminoles roughly a week after the upset over Alabama.

Since then, it's been a battle to keep Foreman in the fold. Other schools have worked to jump into the mix, none harder than Louisville. The Cardinals actually offered Foreman before Florida State, and that longstanding relationship was a big reason the program remained in contention.

Louisville was the only school outside of Florida State to receive an official visit from Foreman.

With uncertainty hanging in the wings, Foreman's most recent trip to Tallahassee reminded him of why he chose the Seminoles in the first place.

Shortly after wrapping up his official visit to Florida State, Foreman announced he was shutting down his recruitment.

"Thanks to the man above! I will be shutting my recruitment down. FSU I'M ON MY WAY!" Foreman wrote on social media.

This is big news for the Seminoles. Foreman had a breakout campaign last year and has followed that up with an impressive performance on the offseason circuit.

If Florida State can add four-star safety Ta'Shawn Poole alongside Foreman, the coaching staff will feel a lot better about the state of the back end.

During his junior season, Foreman went on to establish himself as one of the top recruits in Florida. He totaled 70 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, 11 pass deflections, and ten interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

Foreman helped lead Plantation High School to a playoff appearance. He recorded five or more tackles in eight games, including a season-high 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, three pass deflections, and two interceptions in a 28-6 victory against South Broward High School on September 19.

The 6-foot-0, 165-pound safety is regarded as the No. 628 overall prospect, the No. 61 S, and the No. 51 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 57 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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