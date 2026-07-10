FSU Football Pursuing Four-Star Offensive Lineman Committing This Weekend
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The Florida State Seminoles have brought in the majority of their #Tribe27 class since the summer kicked off.
With that being said, a crucial piece of the puzzle is still missing.
READ MORE: FSU Football QB Ashton Daniels Just Received a Brutal Ranking
The only position where Florida State has yet to add a commitment is along the offensive line. Obviously, that's not ideal considering the lack of consistency and depth in the trenches over the last decade.
Throughout the year, the Seminoles have watched a variety of targets to go off the board.
Florida State will have another chance to get back on track this weekend.
Four-Star OL Committing This Weekend With FSU Possibly On Top
Four-star offensive lineman DaJohn Yarborough is gearing up to make his decision on Saturday, July 11.
Yarborough will make his announcement at 6:00 p.m. ET between the three remaining finalists; Florida State, Cal, and Mississippi State.
At this time, Florida State's biggest threat to land Yarborough appears to be the Golden Bears. Cal offered the blue-chip prospect earlier this year.
Meanwhile, the Seminoles have been in this recruitment for the long haul, extending Yarborough a scholarship in the summer of 2025.
Yarborough has made multiple trips to Florida State, including a visit in March for spring practice and his official visit last month.
The 6-foot-5, 340-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 426 overall prospect, the No. 25 IOL, and the No. 9 recruit in Arizona in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds 13 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 59 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star WR Majay Thompson
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly
Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior
Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior
Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior
Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior
Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior
Steven Moore, Junior
Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore
Paul Bowling, Sophomore
Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman
Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman
Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman
Jakobe Green, Freshman
Michael Ionata, Freshman
Luke Francis, Freshman
Steven Pickard, Freshman
Nikau Hepi, Freshman
Donald Akhibi, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG