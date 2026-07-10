FSU Football Pursuing Four-Star Offensive Lineman Committing This Weekend

The Florida State Seminoles have brought in the majority of their #Tribe27 class since the summer kicked off.

With that being said, a crucial piece of the puzzle is still missing.

READ MORE: FSU Football QB Ashton Daniels Just Received a Brutal Ranking

The only position where Florida State has yet to add a commitment is along the offensive line. Obviously, that's not ideal considering the lack of consistency and depth in the trenches over the last decade.

Throughout the year, the Seminoles have watched a variety of targets to go off the board.

Florida State will have another chance to get back on track this weekend.

Four-Star OL Committing This Weekend With FSU Possibly On Top

DaJohn Yarborough/Twitter

Four-star offensive lineman DaJohn Yarborough is gearing up to make his decision on Saturday, July 11.

Yarborough will make his announcement at 6:00 p.m. ET between the three remaining finalists; Florida State, Cal, and Mississippi State.

At this time, Florida State's biggest threat to land Yarborough appears to be the Golden Bears. Cal offered the blue-chip prospect earlier this year.

NEWS: 3 ⭐️ IOL DaJohn Yarborough is set to announce his college commitment LIVE on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube channel. 🔥



Yarborough is down to Cal, FSU, Mississippi State and Washington.



Where will he end up? 👀 pic.twitter.com/n8xr2YOb28 — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 9, 2026

Meanwhile, the Seminoles have been in this recruitment for the long haul, extending Yarborough a scholarship in the summer of 2025.

Yarborough has made multiple trips to Florida State, including a visit in March for spring practice and his official visit last month.

The 6-foot-5, 340-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 426 overall prospect, the No. 25 IOL, and the No. 9 recruit in Arizona in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds 13 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 59 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior

Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior

Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior

Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior

Steven Moore, Junior

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore

Paul Bowling, Sophomore

Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman

Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman

Jakobe Green, Freshman

Michael Ionata, Freshman

Luke Francis, Freshman

Steven Pickard, Freshman

Nikau Hepi, Freshman

Donald Akhibi, Freshman

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