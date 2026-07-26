Florida State Offers Trending Blue-Chip Defender

The Florida State Seminoles addressed multiple needs on the recruiting trail over the summer.

Along the defensive front, the Seminoles netted five pledges, including four-star defensive lineman Sam LeJeune, three-star defensive end Jaxon Holly, and reclassified defensive end Meshi Dobson.

READ MORE: Florida State Lands Reclassified Defensive End Coming Off Breakout Season

It's clear that the combination of defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and EDGEs coach Nick Williams is starting to pay off for Florida State.

Though the Seminoles may be searching for a final piece in the trenches and need to focus on retaining their current commitments, the staff can start to think about the future of the position.

Florida State Offers Four-Star DL After Standout Offseason

Nikolas Stevens/Twitter

Earlier this month, Florida State extended a scholarship to four-star defensive lineman Nikolas Stevens, a member of the 2028 class. Stevens referred to Knighton when revealing the news on social media.

The rising junior is a trending recruit in his cycle. He's picking up major interest, with Miami, Penn State, LSU, Ohio State, Kentucky, Colorado, and Virginia Tech among some of the programs that have offered him this offseason.

Stevens has visited Penn State, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Miami, and Tennessee in recent months.

In June, Stevens was named the Defensive Line MVP at UA Next Baltimore, cementing his status as a rising prospect.

During his sophomore season at DeMatha Catholic High School, Stevens contributed to an 11-0 season and a second straight state championship.

The 6-foot-3, 283-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 162 overall prospect, the No. 19 DL, and the No. 7 recruit in Maryland in the 2028 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Stevens has yet to visit Florida State.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State holds two verbal commitment in #Tribe28, which ranks No. 7 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?

Three-Star TE Troy Silberzahn

Three-Star DB Chayse Brown

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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