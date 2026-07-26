Florida State Offers Trending Blue-Chip Defender
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The Florida State Seminoles addressed multiple needs on the recruiting trail over the summer.
Along the defensive front, the Seminoles netted five pledges, including four-star defensive lineman Sam LeJeune, three-star defensive end Jaxon Holly, and reclassified defensive end Meshi Dobson.
READ MORE: Florida State Lands Reclassified Defensive End Coming Off Breakout Season
It's clear that the combination of defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and EDGEs coach Nick Williams is starting to pay off for Florida State.
Though the Seminoles may be searching for a final piece in the trenches and need to focus on retaining their current commitments, the staff can start to think about the future of the position.
Florida State Offers Four-Star DL After Standout Offseason
Earlier this month, Florida State extended a scholarship to four-star defensive lineman Nikolas Stevens, a member of the 2028 class. Stevens referred to Knighton when revealing the news on social media.
The rising junior is a trending recruit in his cycle. He's picking up major interest, with Miami, Penn State, LSU, Ohio State, Kentucky, Colorado, and Virginia Tech among some of the programs that have offered him this offseason.
Stevens has visited Penn State, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Miami, and Tennessee in recent months.
In June, Stevens was named the Defensive Line MVP at UA Next Baltimore, cementing his status as a rising prospect.
During his sophomore season at DeMatha Catholic High School, Stevens contributed to an 11-0 season and a second straight state championship.
The 6-foot-3, 283-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 162 overall prospect, the No. 19 DL, and the No. 7 recruit in Maryland in the 2028 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Stevens has yet to visit Florida State.
Information On Florida State's 2028 Class
Florida State holds two verbal commitment in #Tribe28, which ranks No. 7 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?
Three-Star TE Troy Silberzahn
Three-Star DB Chayse Brown
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior
Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior
Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior
Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior
Rylan Kennedy, Senior
Jalen Anderson, Junior
Mandrell Desir, Sophomore
Darryll Desir, Sophomore
Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman
Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman
Earnest Rankins, Freshman
Franklin Whitley, Freshman
Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman
Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman
Cam Brooks, Freshman
Chris Carbin, Freshman
Judah Daniels, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG