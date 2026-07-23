Florida State Offers Five-Star Recruit

Florida State's recruiting efforts during the Mike Norvell Era have been inconsistent at best.

The Seminoles have only secured two top-15 high school classes since 2020, signing just two five-star prospects during that period; defensive back Demorie Tate (2020) and wide receiver Hykeem Williams (2023). Both of those recruits transferred elsewhere.

READ MORE: Florida State Lands Reclassified Defensive End Coming Off Breakout Season

The most proven method to getting Florida State back among college football's elite is signing top recruits from the prep level.

If Norvell survives 2026, acquiring and developing talent in-house is a necessity.

Florida State Offers Five-Star Defensive Lineman

Kellan Hall, Christian Academy Of Louisville defensive lineman, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Tuesday, Florida State extended a scholarship offer to five-star defensive lineman Kellan Hall, a member of the 2028 class. Hall referred to head coach Mike Norvell and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton when revealing the news on social media.

The Seminoles are joining a recruitment that has already gone national, as Hall holds interest from most of the top programs in the country.

Throughout the offseason, Hall made his way around the United States, visiting schools such as Oklahoma, Missouri, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, Texas, SMU, Ole Miss, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech.

Florida State will need to get on that list in the near future to have any shot at one of the best juniors in the 2028 class.

During his sophomore season at Christian Academy of Louisville, Hall totaled 53 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. His team finished 15-0 and won a state championship.

Hall was honored for his performance with All-State and All-District selections.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 8 overall prospect, the No. 2 DL, and the No. 1 recruit in Kentucky in the 2028 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State holds two verbal commitment in #Tribe28, which ranks No. 7 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?

Three-Star TE Troy Silberzahn

Three-Star DB Chayse Brown

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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