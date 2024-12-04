Nole Gameday

Four-Star Quarterback Signs With Florida State

The Seminoles have secured a quarterback in their 2025 class.

Dustin Lewis

Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell smiles during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State has officially signed its quarterback in the 2025 class.

On Wednesday morning, four-star signal-caller Kevin Sperry signed with the Seminoles during a ceremony at his high school. Sperry flipped to FSU from Oklahoma in November shortly after former commit Tramell Jones Jr. moved on to the Florida Gators.

The Seminoles had to act quickly and they found a quality prospect in Sperry. He was back in Tallahassee this past weekend, his first trip to town in nearly two years. Sperry took multiple visits to Florida State in 2022 before Jones Jr. was committed to the program.

The Texas native is still competing during his senior season at Guyer High School. He'll play in the state semifinals later this week with the goal to reach a second state championship at a different school. Sperry has completed 148/263 passes (56.3%) for 2,210 yards with 23 touchdowns to eight interceptions. He's added 140 carries for 981 yards and six more scores.

Sperry has rushed for 100+ yards in five games, including in four of his last five appearances. He completed a season-high 14/26 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns while rushing nine times for 56 yards in a win against Flower Mound High School on September 27.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 265 overall prospect, the No. 25 QB, and the No. 36 recruit in Texas in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds 16 commitments in its 2025 class which ranks No. 31 in the country.

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

