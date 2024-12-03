Florida State Walk-On Quarterback Entering Transfer Portal
With the NCAA Transfer Portal set to open for business in less than a week, players around the country are already declaring their intentions to explore other options.
On Tuesday evening, redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Grant announced he plans to transfer from Florida State. The walk-on is expected to have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Grant has spent the last two years working with FSU's scout team. He was a member of the team that won the 2023 ACC Championship. Grant didn't make an appearance while in garnet and gold. His father played golf for the Seminoles from 1978-81 while his grandfather was on the first two football teams in program history (1947-48).
The Florida native spent his prep career at nearby Maclay High School. As a senior, he completed 215/334 passes for 2,960 yards with 32 touchdowns to ten interceptions. He rushed for 82 yards and another touchdown on the ground.
Grant probably won't be the last walk-on to transfer from Florida State this offseason. That's simply a reality of life with the NCAA allowing FBS programs to have 105 scholarship players on their rosters starting in 2025-26. The Seminoles listed 124 players on their roster this past season.
Florida State is projected to return two scholarship quarterbacks for the 2025 season; redshirt freshman Brock Glenn and true freshman Luke Kromenhoek. Redshirt sophomore walk-on Dylan McNamara and redshirt freshman Trever Jackson are also on the roster.
Four-star quarterback Kevin Sperry will sign with the Seminoles on Wednesday and the program could also be active in the transfer portal.
