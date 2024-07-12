FSU Football A Major Contender For Five-Star Defensive End Prior To August Decision
Florida State's defensive end board has thinned out in recent weeks after four-star Zion Grady (Ohio State) and three-star Nicolas Clayton (Wisconsin) committed elsewhere. However, one of the top remaining uncommitted targets regardless of position is still available and the Seminoles are a major contender for his services.
On Thursday evening, five-star defensive end Jared Smith announced a commitment date and top-six. He plans to make his decision on August 3 with Florida State, South Carolina, Auburn, Georgia, USC, and Ole Miss listed as finalists.
The Seminoles have been pursuing Smith for quite some time after extending him a scholarship in December of 2022. He's only been in Tallahassee once this year after taking his official visit to Florida State for a mid-week trip at the end of June,
In comparison, he's been to Georgia, USC, and Tennessee multiple times in 2024. Regardless, South Carolina and Auburn are the perceived frontrunners with weeks remaining until Smith goes public with his pledge.
Smith has monitored Florida State's success closely throughout his recruitment. The production of the defensive ends is one thing that has caught his eye.
"Florida State, they're changing a lot of things. I'm trying to see if I can be a part of that change," Smith said to NoleGameday previously. "They have a lot of production along the defensive line, their sack numbers have been going up by the year."
The 6-foot-6.5, 235-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 19 overall prospect, the No. 2 EDGE, and the No. 2 recruit in Alabama in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in its 2025 class which ranks No. 24 in the country.
