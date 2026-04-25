Florida State Seminoles Football Secures Official Visit From Four-Star RB
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The Florida State Seminoles are looking to build out their recruiting class in the coming months. As of now, #Tribe27 has fallen outside of the top-30, but the coaching staff could still flip the script this summer.
Head coach Mike Norvell made plenty of changes this offseason, including in the running back room. Longtime position coach David Johnson departed for a new role at Arkansas, and the Seminoles tabbed Tulsa's Kam Martin as his replacement. Martin joined the staff to work alongside offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, who retired a short time later.
READ MORE: FSU Football Names Starting Quarterback Ahead Of 2026 Season
Though Martin is still relatively early in his coaching career, he brings a breath of fresh air to the recruiting trail with an energetic approach. Martin has yet to add a high school commitment since arriving at Florida State, but his proven production is enticing to recruits.
Four-Star RB Sets Up Official Visit To Florida State
According to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, four-star running back Jayden Miles has scheduled an official visit to FSU from May 29-31. The Seminoles will get the first crack at a lengthy list of visits as Miles will also see Ohio State, LSU, and Kentucky.
Miles is working towards an announcement on July 4. Could that mean fireworks for Florida State? Maybe, but it'll be tough to beat out in-state LSU.
The Seminoles were the first school to offer Miles a scholarship, joining his recruitment back in May of 2024. Interestingly enough, the offer was extended by Gabe Fertitta, who departed from FSU following the 2024 season but is now back as Director of Football Strategy.
Miles put together a breakout junior season for Baton Rouge Catholic High School. He recorded over 1,000 yards on the ground, earning all-state honors. In 2024, Miles set the school record with seven touchdowns in a single game.
The 6-foot-2, 203-pound running back is regarded as the No. 382 overall prospect, the No. 30 RB, and the No. 15 recruit in Louisiana in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 31 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?
Tre Wisner, Senior
Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior
Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior
Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore
Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore
Amari Thomas, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG