FSU Football Beats Ohio State, Others For Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

The conversation in Tallahassee over the last few weeks has mainly focused on Florida State's struggles on the recruiting trail.

Following an unproductive spring, the Seminoles found their #Tribe27 class in free fall entering June. However, as discussed at length, head coach Mike Norvell has usually had most of his success during the summer.

READ MORE: Florida State Flips Four-Star LB Jernard Albright From South Carolina In Unexpected Move

That appears to be no different this time around as Florida State is adding its third commitment in just over a week.

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles Commits To Florida State Over Ohio State, Others

Jayden Miles/Twitter

On Monday, four-star running back Jayden Miles announced a decision that will fire up Seminole fans. Miles has committed to Florida State over Ohio State, LSU, Auburn, Kentucky, and Texas Tech.

Miles is the third pledge in the last eight days for the Seminoles, joining four-star linebacker Jernard Albright and three-star defensive lineman Eric Vaulx Jr.

This is a major move for the Seminoles, who were the first program to offer Miles a scholarship in 2024. Gabe Fertitta extended the scholarship at that time, and he returned to Florida State as Director of Football Strategy earlier this year.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Jayden Miles has Committed to Florida State, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 210 RB from Baton Rouge, LA chose the Seminoles over Ohio State and LSU



“Thank God For Every Opportunity Let’s Get It Nole Family🍢💯”⁰https://t.co/hSqKvSjRIG pic.twitter.com/5kTwrsQ4oR — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 8, 2026

The recruiting win is also a feather in the cap for running backs coach Kam Martin. Miles is the first prep recruit that Martin has landed since being hired by the Seminoles. He almost certainly won't be the last.

What makes this even better is that Miles is a legitimate blue-chip prospect. Plus, he chose Florida State despite coming off an official visit to Ohio State.

Miles put together a breakout junior season for Baton Rouge Catholic High School. He recorded over 1,000 yards on the ground and scored 24 total touchdowns, earning all-state honors. In 2024, Miles set the school record with seven touchdowns in a single game.

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound running back is regarded as the No. 388 overall prospect, the No. 30 RB, and the No. 15 recruit in Louisiana in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Even with Miles in the fold, Florida State is still monitoring three-star Marquis Fennell, who was on campus this past weekend.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

With the addition of Miles, Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class rises from No. 54 to No. 46 in the country.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 54 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior

Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Amari Thomas, Freshman

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.