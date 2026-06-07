Florida State's issues on the recruiting trail have been magnified in recent weeks as #Tribe27 has fallen near the bottom of the ACC. The Seminoles are struggling to generate traction with elite recruits around the country.

That makes it even more important to secure a few of the blue-chip prospects who remain on the board.

READ MORE: Former FSU Star Jared Verse Shares Honest Thoughts on Rams Trade

After a spring of disappointment, Florida State is on the right end of a surprising move in early June.

Four-Star LB Flips From South Carolina To Florida State

Jernard Albright/Twitter

On Sunday, four-star linebacker Jernard Albright revealed his decision to flip from South Carolina to Florida State. Albright made the announcement before departing from Tallahassee.

Initially scheduled to officially visit Florida State next weekend, Albright moved up his trip and the Seminoles made a major impression.

Albright initially committed to South Carolina on Christmas Day.

Florida State offered Albright back in September when he was on campus to watch the victory over Kent State. He returned a few weeks later as the Seminoles took on Miami.

The coaching staff previously recruited Albright as a defensive back, with safeties coach Evan Cooper involved in the pursuit. However, the Seminoles are now projecting him to play linebacker at the college level, a move that Albright appears comfortable with.

Linebackers coach Ernie Sims has built a solid rapport with the Georgia native. Now, Sims adds his first commitment since being promoted to oversee the position group earlier this offseason.

Albright joins four-star linebacker Gregory Batson in the class. The Seminoles will be searching for at least one more addition at linebacker.

During his junior season at Effingham County High School, Albright totaled 50 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 3 pass deflections, and 2 interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He also scored three rushing touchdowns on offense.

As of now, Albright is set to play out his senior campaign at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland.

Albright recorded a season-high 12 tackles, 1 interception, and 2 pass deflections in a 43-35 victory against Bradwell Institute on September 12.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 169 overall prospect, the No. 12 S, and the No. 17 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

With the addition of Albright, Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The haul rises from No. 55 to No. 51 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2026 Season?

Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior

Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior

AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior

Blake Nichelson, Senior

Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior

Brandon Torrest, Redshirt Junior

Chris Jones, Junior

Chris Thomas, Junior

Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman

Izayia Williams, Freshman

Karon Mayock, Freshman

Daylen Green, Freshman

Noah LaVallee, Freshman

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.