Florida State Flips Four-Star LB Jernard Albright From South Carolina In Unexpected Move
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Florida State's issues on the recruiting trail have been magnified in recent weeks as #Tribe27 has fallen near the bottom of the ACC. The Seminoles are struggling to generate traction with elite recruits around the country.
That makes it even more important to secure a few of the blue-chip prospects who remain on the board.
READ MORE: Former FSU Star Jared Verse Shares Honest Thoughts on Rams Trade
After a spring of disappointment, Florida State is on the right end of a surprising move in early June.
Four-Star LB Flips From South Carolina To Florida State
On Sunday, four-star linebacker Jernard Albright revealed his decision to flip from South Carolina to Florida State. Albright made the announcement before departing from Tallahassee.
Initially scheduled to officially visit Florida State next weekend, Albright moved up his trip and the Seminoles made a major impression.
Albright initially committed to South Carolina on Christmas Day.
Florida State offered Albright back in September when he was on campus to watch the victory over Kent State. He returned a few weeks later as the Seminoles took on Miami.
The coaching staff previously recruited Albright as a defensive back, with safeties coach Evan Cooper involved in the pursuit. However, the Seminoles are now projecting him to play linebacker at the college level, a move that Albright appears comfortable with.
Linebackers coach Ernie Sims has built a solid rapport with the Georgia native. Now, Sims adds his first commitment since being promoted to oversee the position group earlier this offseason.
Albright joins four-star linebacker Gregory Batson in the class. The Seminoles will be searching for at least one more addition at linebacker.
During his junior season at Effingham County High School, Albright totaled 50 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 3 pass deflections, and 2 interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He also scored three rushing touchdowns on offense.
As of now, Albright is set to play out his senior campaign at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland.
Albright recorded a season-high 12 tackles, 1 interception, and 2 pass deflections in a 43-35 victory against Bradwell Institute on September 12.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 169 overall prospect, the No. 12 S, and the No. 17 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
With the addition of Albright, Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The haul rises from No. 55 to No. 51 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2026 Season?
Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior
Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior
AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior
Blake Nichelson, Senior
Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior
Brandon Torrest, Redshirt Junior
Chris Jones, Junior
Chris Thomas, Junior
Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman
Izayia Williams, Freshman
Karon Mayock, Freshman
Daylen Green, Freshman
Noah LaVallee, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG