FSU Football Enters Race For Former Big Ten Commitment
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The Florida State Seminoles have plenty of issues to address.
On the recruiting front, one of the biggest problems right now is Florida State's inability to land offensive linemen. Less than two months before the Early Signing Period, the Seminoles have zero players committed in the trenches.
READ MORE: FSU Football Freshman WR Could Make Debut Against Clemson
Herb Hand and FSU have struck out time and time again. From high-profile targets to backup options, the Seminoles haven't been able to convince anyone to jump on board with #Tribe27.
Obviously, that needs to change, and Florida State is scouring through the few available pieces that are left.
Florida State Offers Former Maryland Commitment
Late last week, the Seminoles extended a scholarship to three-star offensive lineman Caleb Canty.
The move came just days after Canty backed off of his commitment to Maryland. He parted ways with the Terrapins on the same day that the program fired head coach Mike Locksley.
Canty had been committed to Maryland since May. He also holds interest from programs such as Oklahoma State, Memphis, FIU, Jacksonville State, Troy, Georgia State, and Akron, among others.
The Alabama native is projected to slot in as an offensive tackle at the college level.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 994 overall prospect, the No. 80 OT, and the No. 41 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds 15 verbal commitments in its #Tribe27 class, which ranks No. 43 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star WR Majay Thompson
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly
Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa
Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole
Four-Star DB Za'Kari Johnson
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
K Vance Fones
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior
Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior
Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior
Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior
Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior
Steven Moore, Junior
Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore
Paul Bowling, Sophomore
Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman
Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman
Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman
Jakobe Green, Freshman
Michael Ionata, Freshman
Luke Francis, Freshman
Steven Pickard, Freshman
Nikau Hepi, Freshman
Donald Akhibi, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG