FSU Football Enters Race For Former Big Ten Commitment

The Florida State Seminoles have plenty of issues to address.

On the recruiting front, one of the biggest problems right now is Florida State's inability to land offensive linemen. Less than two months before the Early Signing Period, the Seminoles have zero players committed in the trenches.

READ MORE: FSU Football Freshman WR Could Make Debut Against Clemson

Herb Hand and FSU have struck out time and time again. From high-profile targets to backup options, the Seminoles haven't been able to convince anyone to jump on board with #Tribe27.

Obviously, that needs to change, and Florida State is scouring through the few available pieces that are left.

Florida State Offers Former Maryland Commitment

Late last week, the Seminoles extended a scholarship to three-star offensive lineman Caleb Canty.

The move came just days after Canty backed off of his commitment to Maryland. He parted ways with the Terrapins on the same day that the program fired head coach Mike Locksley.

Canty had been committed to Maryland since May. He also holds interest from programs such as Oklahoma State, Memphis, FIU, Jacksonville State, Troy, Georgia State, and Akron, among others.

The Alabama native is projected to slot in as an offensive tackle at the college level.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 994 overall prospect, the No. 80 OT, and the No. 41 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds 15 verbal commitments in its #Tribe27 class, which ranks No. 43 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole

Four-Star DB Za'Kari Johnson

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

K Vance Fones

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior

Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior

Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior

Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior

Steven Moore, Junior

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore

Paul Bowling, Sophomore

Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman

Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman

Jakobe Green, Freshman

Michael Ionata, Freshman

Luke Francis, Freshman

Steven Pickard, Freshman

Nikau Hepi, Freshman

Donald Akhibi, Freshman

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.