FSU Football Turning Attention To Pair Of Under-The-Radar Defensive Linemen

The Florida State Seminoles don't have a ton to look forward to on the recruiting trail. #Tribe27 has only dropped further down the class rankings since the beginning of the 2026 season, and there aren't a ton of high-profile targets that Florida State can count on to flip during the Early Signing Period.

Earlier this fall, three-star defensive end Meshi Dobson reclassified from the 2027 class to the 2028 class. That's left Florida State exploring its potential options along the defensive front.

READ MORE: FSU’s Latest Move to Fill the Stands for Clemson Game Raises Eyebrows

The Seminoles have put offers to a pair of under-the-radar defensive linemen.

FSU Offers Two New Defensive Linemen

FSU Athletics

On Friday, Florida State extended scholarships to three-star defensive linemen Joshua Lane and Nasir Braxton.

Lane was previously committed to Memphis but reopened his recruitment in September. He's been picking up plenty of interest from P4 programs, earning offers from Alabama, Kentucky, Oregon, and Oklahoma State, among others. He's already set official visits to Alabama and Tennessee.

During his senior season at Memphis Central High School, Lane has totaled 47 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 8 sacks in seven games.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 883 overall prospect, the No. 105 DL, and the No. 35 recruit in Tennessee in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports.

Meanwhile, Braxton has also started to blow up in recent months. After a viral video, he's garnered attention from FSU, Oklahoma State, Baylor, and East Carolina.

Braxton visited Florida State last month, and now the program has officially joined his recruitment.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 994 overall prospect, the No. 83 EDGE, and the No. 117 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds 15 verbal commitments in its #Tribe27 class, which ranks No. 43 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole

Four-Star DB Za'Kari Johnson

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

K Vance Fones

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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