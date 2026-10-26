FSU Football Turning Attention To Pair Of Under-The-Radar Defensive Linemen
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The Florida State Seminoles don't have a ton to look forward to on the recruiting trail. #Tribe27 has only dropped further down the class rankings since the beginning of the 2026 season, and there aren't a ton of high-profile targets that Florida State can count on to flip during the Early Signing Period.
Earlier this fall, three-star defensive end Meshi Dobson reclassified from the 2027 class to the 2028 class. That's left Florida State exploring its potential options along the defensive front.
READ MORE: FSU’s Latest Move to Fill the Stands for Clemson Game Raises Eyebrows
The Seminoles have put offers to a pair of under-the-radar defensive linemen.
FSU Offers Two New Defensive Linemen
On Friday, Florida State extended scholarships to three-star defensive linemen Joshua Lane and Nasir Braxton.
Lane was previously committed to Memphis but reopened his recruitment in September. He's been picking up plenty of interest from P4 programs, earning offers from Alabama, Kentucky, Oregon, and Oklahoma State, among others. He's already set official visits to Alabama and Tennessee.
During his senior season at Memphis Central High School, Lane has totaled 47 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 8 sacks in seven games.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 883 overall prospect, the No. 105 DL, and the No. 35 recruit in Tennessee in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports.
Meanwhile, Braxton has also started to blow up in recent months. After a viral video, he's garnered attention from FSU, Oklahoma State, Baylor, and East Carolina.
Braxton visited Florida State last month, and now the program has officially joined his recruitment.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 994 overall prospect, the No. 83 EDGE, and the No. 117 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds 15 verbal commitments in its #Tribe27 class, which ranks No. 43 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star WR Majay Thompson
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly
Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa
Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole
Four-Star DB Za'Kari Johnson
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
K Vance Fones
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior
Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior
Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior
Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior
Rylan Kennedy, Senior
Jalen Anderson, Junior
Mandrell Desir, Sophomore
Darryll Desir, Sophomore
Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman
Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman
Earnest Rankins, Freshman
Franklin Whitley, Freshman
Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman
Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman
Cam Brooks, Freshman
Judah Daniels, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG