Florida State Football Emerges as Finalist for Top QB Recruit

The Florida State Seminoles are still in pursuit of a quarterback to spearhead #Tribe27. At this point, there are multiple options on the table that the Seminoles are evaluating.

At the end of January, Florida State tossed its hat into the ring for one of the top signal-callers among the class of rising seniors, joining the recruitment for four-star QB Israel Abrams.

Abrams quickly scheduled an official visit to Tallahassee that will take place this summer. He also expected to make a trip to campus in early April.

With winter turning to spring, Abrams is ready to take the next step in his respective journey.

Four-Star QB Israel Abrams Down To 5, Includes FSU

On Wednesday evening, Abrams announced he was trimming his recruitment down to five schools. Florida State made the cut alongside Auburn, Miami, Kentucky, and Purdue.

Purdue was one of the first programs to offer Abrams a scholarship, and Kentucky was in on him ahead of the 2025 season, but it has undergone a coaching change since then. FSU, Miami, and Auburn have all joined the hunt since December.

So far, the Tigers and Boilermakers are the only schools to get Abrams on campus this offseason. He's expected to officially visit all five of his finalists.

Florida State's quick surge is a testament to quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker's efforts on the trail.

Last season, Abrams was named the MaxPreps Illinois High School Football Player of the Year. He completed 233/340 passes for 4,072 yards with 40 touchdowns to six interceptions while adding 82 rushes for 224 yards and ten more scores.

Abrams threw for 250+ yards in eight of his 14 appearances, including a season-high 23/33 passing for 600 yards with four touchdowns to zero turnovers in a 55-54 victory against Carmel High School on October 3.

He led Montini Catholic High School to a 14-0 record and state championship.

The 6-foot-4, 187-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 44 overall prospect, the No. 3 QB, and the No. 2 recruit in Illinois in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 17 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

