FSU Football Extends Offer To Emerging Recruit After New Mexico State Win

Football is back on the menu.

With Florida State returning to Doak Campbell Stadium, thousands of fans were on hand to witness the victory over New Mexico State. The Seminoles were also one of the few teams playing in Week 0, which allowed them to get some extra recruits in the stands.

READ MORE: The Good, Bad, and Ugly From FSU Football’s Win Over New Mexico State

While FSU has established a foundation in #Tribe27, the coaching staff is still looking to bring more pieces into the fold leading up to the Early Signing Period.

The Seminoles took a step forward this weekend.

FSU Offers Emerging Defensive Lineman Jeremiah Mark

FSU Athletics

On Sunday, 2027 defensive lineman Jeremiah Mark announced that he'd received an offer from Florida State. He referred to defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and director of football strategy Gabe Fertitta when sharing the news on social media.

Mark was in Tallahassee for the first time this weekend. He watched the Seminoles take down the Aggies and spent a considerable amount of time with the staff.

Knighton would obviously be Mark's future position coach at the college level. However, Fertitta has ties to Mississippi. Fertitta played and was a graduate assistant at Mississippi College. Later on, he held the offensive coordinator role at Itawamba Community College and was the head coach at St. Stanislaus High School.

After primarily focusing on basketball during his prep career, Mark is getting a legitimate look on the gridiron. Along with Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss, Alabama, and LSU have all joined his recruitment.

Mark could continue to emerge during his senior season. In his first appearance for Picayune Memorial High School, Mark totaled 2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, and 1 pass deflection.

A decision isn't expected until later this year. It wouldn't be a surprise if he waits until December.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound defensive lineman remains unranked in the 2027 class at this stage.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds 17 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 34 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Meshi Dobson

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole

Four-Star DB Za'Kari Johnson

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

K Vance Fones

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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