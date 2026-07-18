FSU Football QB Commit Has Two-Word Reaction To Home Run Recruiting Win

The Florida State Seminoles pulled off one of the biggest recruiting wins of the Mike Norvell era on Friday.

Jockeying back and forth in a tight battle with Georgia and Tennessee, the Seminoles won out for four-star safety Ta'Shawn Poole right in the middle of the Peach State.

READ MORE: Florida State Lands Top-100 Safety Ta'Shawn Poole Over Georgia, Tennessee

Poole becomes not only the top prospect in Florida State's #Tribe27 class, but also one of the highest-ranked recruits the Seminoles have ever landed under Norvell.

Since 2020, FSU has signed ten recruits in the top-100 of the 247Sports Composite Ratings. In the event Poole becomes the 11th this December, he would be the seventh-highest rated player to sign with the Seminoles in the last nine recruiting cycles.

Naturally, the victory is drawing plenty of reactions.

FSU QB Commit Logan Flaherty Welcomes Top-100 DB Ta'Shawn Poole To #Tribe27

Logan Flaherty, the quarterback of Port Charlotte eludes a Dunbar defender during a game at Dunbar on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. Port Charlotte won. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Shortly after Poole went public with his decision, social media was lighting up garnet and gold.

That included a two-word statement from three-quarterback Logan Flaherty, who welcomed Poole to the Tribe.

"WELCOMEEE HOMEEE," Flaherty wrote on social media.

Flaherty has quickly become one of the faces of Florida State's class since pledging to the Seminoles on May 19.

The Florida native chose FSU over Rutgers, and was previously committed to UCF. Flaherty is locked in with the program he dreamed up about attending growing up.

During his junior season at Port Charlotte High School, Flaherty completed 178/293 passes (60.8%) for 2,636 yards with 27 touchdowns to 7 interceptions. He added 140 carries for 595 yards and 11 more scores.

Flaherty led his team to an 11-3 record and an appearance in the state semifinals. He threw for 250+ yards in four outings, including a season-high 22/33 passing for 279 yards with 3 touchdowns and 0 turnovers in a 24-21 victory against Sebring High School on September 19.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 785 overall prospect, the No. 40 QB, and the No. 67 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds 16 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 40 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole

Four-Star DB Za'Kari Johnson

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

K Vance Fones

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

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