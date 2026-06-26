FSU Football Receives Boost As Multiple Commits Lock It Down

Florida State's #Tribe27 class has finally started to grow as the summer progresses in Tallahassee.

Ten of the Seminoles' 13 commitments have joined the fold since May, including eight pledges dating back to June 7.

READ MORE: Florida State Unveils Jersey Numbers, Measurements For Summer Newcomers

Moving forward, the coaching staff will need to keep the band together while adding further talent around them. The streak of good news is continuing for the Seminoles before the calendar flips to July.

Multiple Florida State Commitments Lock Down Recruitments With The Seminoles

Earlier this week, nearly half of Florida State's commitments announced they were locking their recruitments down.

This is big for the Seminoles as three-star quarterback Logan Flaherty, four-star wide receiver Sean Green, four-star linebacker Jernard Albright, and three-star linebacker CJ Ohuabunwa posted graphics on social media, publicly stating their intentions.

The group joins three-star safety pledge Jemari Foreman. After pledging to Florida State in September, Foreman shut his recruitment down on Sunday while wrapping up his official visit. One of the top defensive backs in the Sunshine State, Louisville had been in hot pursuit of a flip.

Florida State will hope for similar messages from more members of the class in the coming weeks.

At the end of the day, the Seminoles will have to perform on the field to keep #Tribe27 together. If Florida State has another poor season, attrition will be all but certain, along with continued questions about head coach Mike Norvell's future in Tallahassee.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds 13 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 55 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee - 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.